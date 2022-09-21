Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
College football: Goal-line stand ignites Demons’ SLC-opening win against Lamar
NATCHITOCHES – A goal-line stand by Northwestern State’s defense unleashed a torrent of big plays for its offense Saturday afternoon in the Demons’ Southland Conference opener against Lamar. Buoyed by those big plays, NSU built a three-score lead and held off the visiting Cardinals, 35-27, at Turpin...
Natchitoches Times
NSU honors MSG (R) Reeves Flurry as honorary game captain
NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces during each home football game, Master Sergeant Reeves Flurry, U.S. Army Retired, was recognized during Northwestern State University’s Sept. 24 football game. Flurry recently joined the cadre of NSU’s ROTC program as the Assistant Recruiting Operations Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of fieldcraft to the program. He will instruct sophomore-level military science courses this spring.
postsouth.com
Louisiana high school football scores from LHSAA Week 4 with Arch Manning live updates
The fourth week of the Louisiana high school football season is expected to be a key one throughout the state, although a lot of eyes will be focused on Many this Friday night when the Tigers host Isidore Newman. The top college football prospect in the country, Newman's Arch Manning...
KPLC TV
Leesville to honor coach who led Vernon High Lions during segregation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes great stories are hidden from plain view, like the story of Vernon High School in Leesville. Vernon High is where African American students went to school before integration in the ‘60s. During that time, the school’s football team made its mark under the leadership of Coach Foster Thomas, who is set to be honored at Friday night’s football game at Leesville High.
KTBS
Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
klax-tv.com
Peabody High 1968 Graduates Write About Growing Up in the Segregated South
Dr. Helen Benjamin and 24 co-authors wrote a historical narrative about growing up in the segregated South. They were 1968 graduates of Peabody High School. Co-Editor and Contributor Dr. Helen Benjamin says, “Because young people know today know very little about what happened and what our lives were like.”
KTBS
Shooting in Natchitoches early Sunday morning leaves one man dead
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police say a 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a shooting near Carter's Mobile Home Parish on Saida Street. Jaqurian Casson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office. Additional details about the shooting have not been released by police.
KSLA
1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
KTBS
Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
KTBS
Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death
MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.
The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
Natchitoches Times
City seeking National Night Out participants
The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Office is seeking neighborhoods that are participating in National Night Out Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community event that promotes partnerships with local law enforcement and the community to make neighborhoods safer. It brings law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out also is an opportunity to build relationships with neighbors that make for a strong community.
westcentralsbest.com
Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
kalb.com
Hearing set for March 2023 for man convicted in 1994 murder of Rita Rabalais
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has set a hearing for March 20-22, 2023 for one of the nine defendants who was convicted in connection with the Oct. 24, 1994 beating and stabbing death of 82-year-old Rita Rabalais. Daveon McCullough, who is now 45 and at the Louisiana...
kalb.com
Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
KNOE TV8
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud. Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000. According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job...
KTBS
Appellate court upholds DeSoto man's conviction, sentence
MANSFIELD, La – The conviction and sentencing of a DeSoto Parish man who killed his twin brother and tried to kill his girlfriend has been upheld by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney sentenced Trevor Marcel Williams to life in prison in the...
