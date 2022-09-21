ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Natchitoches Times

NSU honors MSG (R) Reeves Flurry as honorary game captain

NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who served in the nation’s Armed Forces during each home football game, Master Sergeant Reeves Flurry, U.S. Army Retired, was recognized during Northwestern State University’s Sept. 24 football game. Flurry recently joined the cadre of NSU’s ROTC program as the Assistant Recruiting Operations Officer and brings a wealth of experience and knowledge of fieldcraft to the program. He will instruct sophomore-level military science courses this spring.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville to honor coach who led Vernon High Lions during segregation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sometimes great stories are hidden from plain view, like the story of Vernon High School in Leesville. Vernon High is where African American students went to school before integration in the ‘60s. During that time, the school’s football team made its mark under the leadership of Coach Foster Thomas, who is set to be honored at Friday night’s football game at Leesville High.
LEESVILLE, LA
KTBS

Day 1 weigh-in at BASSMASTER Open Series on the Red River

BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Red River and River South Marina were pretty crowded Thursday and for good reason. The marina is hosting the BASSMASTER Open Series on the river through Saturday. All anglers will launch again Friday at 7 a.m. and only the top ten on Saturday morning. More...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Shooting in Natchitoches early Sunday morning leaves one man dead

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches police say a 21-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a shooting near Carter's Mobile Home Parish on Saida Street. Jaqurian Casson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office. Additional details about the shooting have not been released by police.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

1 killed, 5 injured in Sabine Parish wreck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Several unrestrained people, including children, were involved in a fatal head-on collision in Sabine Parish. On Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. When they arrived, they learned the crash had claimed the life of 21-year-old Joseph Hogan, of Hemphill, Texas.
SABINE PARISH, LA
KTBS

Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria announces plans for AlexWinterFete 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In just a few short months, downtown Alexandria will be flooded with people for AlexWinterFete 2022. City officials are promising more in the way of food, vendors and fun. The ice-skating rink will again be the main attraction, but festivalgoers can also look forward to stilt...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Webster Parish father arrested in infant child's death

MINDEN, La. – The father of an infant who earlier this year from fentanyl intoxication has been arrested. According to the Webster Parish Journal, Jonathan Johnson, 19, of Sibley, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of negligent homicide. The baby’s mother, Stephanie N. Lowery, 26, of Minden, was arrested...
MINDEN, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

REWARD: For information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr.

The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Jay Tousant, Jr. Jay Tousant, Jr. was murdered on August 6, 2022 on Woodyard Drive. Jay, affectionately known as “Bugs” by family and friends, was a father to his young daughter and son of Jay Tousant, Sr. and Jennifer Toussaint.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

City seeking National Night Out participants

The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Office is seeking neighborhoods that are participating in National Night Out Oct. 4. National Night Out is an annual community event that promotes partnerships with local law enforcement and the community to make neighborhoods safer. It brings law enforcement and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out also is an opportunity to build relationships with neighbors that make for a strong community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Reward Offered for Natchitoches Murder

Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches and the Natchitoches Police Department are seeking the public’s help with any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing Jay Tousant, Jr. On August 6, 2022 around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department heard several gunshots...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile. LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.
VERNON PARISH, LA
KTBS

Appellate court upholds DeSoto man's conviction, sentence

MANSFIELD, La – The conviction and sentencing of a DeSoto Parish man who killed his twin brother and tried to kill his girlfriend has been upheld by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal. DeSoto District Judge Amy Burford McCartney sentenced Trevor Marcel Williams to life in prison in the...
FRIERSON, LA

