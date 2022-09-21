Read full article on original website
Victim of Marinette County crash identified; driver still missing
BEAVER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the man suspected of driving a car involved in a fatal crash in the town of Beaver Wednesday afternoon. The victim was identified Thursday as Juaquin Sanchez, 53. The sheriff’s office is looking for Jose Santos...
Police searching for alleged driver in Marinette County fatal crash
BEAVER, WI— The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a fatal accident in the town of Beaver Wednesday. A vehicle hit a power pole on 3rd Road and came to rest in a corn field. Juaquin Sanchez, 53, was ejected and died at the scene. He was living on 3rd Road and worked at a local farm. Two other men were taken to the hospital, treated, and released. They also worked at the same farm.
1 killed, 2 hospitalized, 1 missing after Marinette County crash
TOWN OF BEAVER, Wis. (WLUC) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in southern Marinette County. According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve, the crash scene was discovered at 4:00 p.m. on 3rd Road, between State Highway 64 and County P in the Town of Beaver. A...
Deadly Marinette County crash kills one, passenger flees the scene
BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday. Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.
