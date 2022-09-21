KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is homecoming at Kingsford High School and festivities are back to normal this year. For the first time in three years, Kingsford High School students traveled to Woodland Elementary for a pep rally with young Flivvers. The program returns after being canceled due to COVID-19. “Having our kids see those older students that come down and help, they do these games, gets them excited to come to the games and watch them play,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary principal.

