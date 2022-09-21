ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee County, MI

Police searching for alleged driver in Marinette County fatal crash

BEAVER, WI— The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man involved in a fatal accident in the town of Beaver Wednesday. A vehicle hit a power pole on 3rd Road and came to rest in a corn field. Juaquin Sanchez, 53, was ejected and died at the scene. He was living on 3rd Road and worked at a local farm. Two other men were taken to the hospital, treated, and released. They also worked at the same farm.
Oconto County offers safe child custody exchanges

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and a domestic violence shelter are coming together to provide more resources for abuse victims across the county, including safe places for parents to handle child custody exchanges. Parking lots at six law enforcement agencies in Oconto County, including the...
UPDATE: Crash in Door County cleared, HWY 42 reopened to motorists

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Door County that closed off north and southbound lanes on HWY 42. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are opened to motorists and the crash is cleared. There is...
Deadly Marinette County crash kills one, passenger flees the scene

BEAVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following an accident involving a power pole in Marinette County on Wednesday. Around 4:00 p.m., authorities with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a power pole on fire between State Highway 64 and County P on 3rd Road in the Town of Beaver.
Florida man dies after crash in Door County, 2 others injured

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Florida man has died after colliding with a semi and another vehicle in Door County on Wednesday. According to a release, the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on September 21 on STH 42 north of Walker Road in the Town of Sevastopol. When deputies...
World War II-era planes on display for veterans at Ford Airport

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans got to explore two historic World War II planes Friday during a ceremony in their honor. A machine gun operator would sit in a cramped niche at the nose of a B-25 Berlin Express Bomber, directly below the pilot. The 53-foot-long plane was heavily used during World War II.
Pep rally kicks off homecoming festivities in Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is homecoming at Kingsford High School and festivities are back to normal this year. For the first time in three years, Kingsford High School students traveled to Woodland Elementary for a pep rally with young Flivvers. The program returns after being canceled due to COVID-19. “Having our kids see those older students that come down and help, they do these games, gets them excited to come to the games and watch them play,” said Darren Petschar, Woodland Elementary principal.
U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th

U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
Maroons playing through adversity on and off the field

MENOMINEE, (Mich.) – Watching the Maroons on the field, you would never know what they are facing off the field. It’s an unprecedented situation, which is still far from being resolved. “We’ve been told that there has been asbestos spotted at rates where we can not be allowed...
