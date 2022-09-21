ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, IN

WCSO: Remains of missing person located and identified

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says discovered remains have been identified as Jamey Grant, 34, of Chandler.

WCSO says it located human remains this morning in the area of South Center Road, north of State Road 261. Deputies say on September 17, WCSO received a report that Grant was missing. Law enforcement officials say detectives began investigating the matter and found out that his last communication with anyone was September 5.

OCSO: Woman dropped off by friend goes missing

The Warrick County Coroner’s Office is helping WCSO with this continuing investigation. WCSO says there is no further information to release at this time.

