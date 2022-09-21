Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
Single vehicle crash overnight leaves 1 dead
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash early Sunday morning. A little before 3:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was called to the area of West 38th Street and Michigan Road on report of a crash. When police arrived, they located a single vehicle with one occupant inside. That...
Child seriously injured in 30th & Lafayette Road crash Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt late Friday when a car struck a pole on Indy's near northwest side. The collision happened on 30th Street at Lafayette Road around 10 p.m. Indianapolis police said three people were in the car. One of them, a child, was taken to a...
WISH-TV
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus Wednesday morning, the Anderson Police Department says. The child was hit by a Chevrolet truck at around 8 a.m. while she waited near a bus stop at the intersection of 30th and Fountain Streets, according to a statement by police.
wrtv.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into school bus on southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist was critically injured Friday afternoon after a wreck on the southeast side of Indianapolis. According to IMPD public information officer Genae Cook, officers responded to a personal injury crash near S. Kealing Avenue and Orange Street. There they located a motorcyclist with critical injuries from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stnonline.com
Indiana Student Struck by Truck While Waiting for School Bus
An Anderson, Indiana middle school student was struck by a truck Wednesday morning while waiting for her school bus, reported Yahoo News. According to the Anderson Police Department, the 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck near the intersection of 30th and Fountain streets by a Chevrolet truck. The truck was driven...
WTHR
2 firefighters suffer slight injuries battling large east Indianapolis fire
One firefighter had chemical splash burns to his eyes, a fire investigator told 13News. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
Fox 59
PHOTOS: 2 firefighters injured after car caught fire at auto body shop
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were injured and an auto body shop heavily damaged after a car caught on fire Saturday evening. IFD responded to a fire around 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Golden Rule Automotive property on Mass Ave. Officials say heavy fire ripped through the shop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We want justice': Families seek answers in hit-and-run deaths
Metro police say there have been more than 5,000 hit-and-runs this year. That includes some incidents that did not involve pedestrians. As of September 23, the city is one deadly hit-and-run away
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
WTHR
3 shot near church on Indy's near north side
Metro police are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Broadway United Methodist Church. Karen Campbell shares more.
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side left three people injured Friday evening. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Kessler Boulevard East Drive at Allisonville Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, officers were called to a report of the sound of gunfire...
Driver followed Kokomo man’s truck for 50 miles after hit-and-run crash on I-69
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver followed a Kokomo man for more than 50 miles after being involved in a hit-and-run crash. According to Indiana State Police, the incident started on I-69 in Daviess County around 5:25 p.m. Monday. The driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had stopped near the Washington exit to help another […]
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
WIBC.com
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed
INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
Missing Avon teen found safe
UPDATE: The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday. The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She […]
Missing Plainfield man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
PLAINFIELD, Ind — The Plainfield Police Department said a missing 34-year-old man was found safe Friday. Police said Marcus Evans was "located safely" and said, "Thank you to all of our followers for sharing our posts to help us locate this individual." Evans was last seen Friday, Sept. 23...
Woman in critical condition after being hit by a car in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after Anderson police say she was hit by a car while crossing the road. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were called just before 4 p.m. Monday to the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue in reference to a person struck. APD arrived to […]
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was […]
Comments / 0