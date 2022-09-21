New lodging chain called ‘Treehouse Hotel’ will open its first U.S. location in Silicon Valley

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hotelbusiness.com
First U.S. Treehouse Hotel to open in Sunnyvale, CA
SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman/CEO Barry Sternlicht, has revealed that the Treehouse Hotels brand will make its U.S. debut in Sunnyvale, CA, in the heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. “Sunnyvale is the epicenter of the bold ideas, disruptive...
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
climaterwc.com
1939 International Expo featured Redwood City’s futuristic dwelling
Redwood City was home to the “house of the future” during the 1939 Golden Gate International Exposition, an event that drew more than 10 million visitors to the new Treasure Island, constructed in the middle of San Francisco Bay for the festivities. The Redwood City Tribune forecast that...
Bay Area realtor, economist predict rents will rise 5% to 10% by end of the year
Oakland is reporting the largest decline in luxury home sales among the country's 50 most populous metro areas - a 63.9% drop. San Jose is not far behind reporting a 55% drop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFist
The Century-Old Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill Has Closed, Owners In Default
The Huntington Hotel on Nob Hill, which most recently had been rebranded as the Huntington again after spending four years as the Scarlet Huntington Hotel, is now closed until further notice along with its longtime restaurant, Big 4. The reason appears to be financial, and likely a hangover from the...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
RELATED PEOPLE
2 San Francisco pizzerias ranked as best in the world in new list
Two San Francisco pizzerias have been added to the list of the best pizzerias in the world. The annual 50 Top Pizza World list includes establishments in Italy, New York, France, among others.
Two Bay Area restaurants ranked among the best pizzerias in the world
More Bay Area restaurants were mentioned in a separate top U.S. list by the outlet.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Santa Cruz, California
The city of Santa Cruz is located just an hour south of San Francisco, but it feels worlds away from big city life. Instead, it feels like a remote paradise with its redwood mountains, beautiful beaches, and great surf. The city has a long history beginning in 1769 with a...
This Local Pizza Chain Grew To Dominate the California Market but Remains a Hidden Gem
California's best-kept secret? For over 40 years, this California-based pizza chain has been serving up tasty pizza slices to loyal customers across the West Coast. California Special: Local Pizza Chain in the Golden StateCredit: Adobe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Full transcript: San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo’s 2022 State of the City
Editor’s Note: This is a transcript of Mayor Sam Liccardo’s full 2022 State of the City address. In my tenure, I’ve had the blessing of serving a wonderful community, beside an incredible team of people. I’ve also been blessed by a wife who has been my confidante, honest critic, sage advisor, and sympathetic ear. Thank you, Jessica, for your unfailing love and support. My folks, Laura and Sal Liccardo, also joined us tonight, and they’ve been amazing role models for me of sacrifice and love. My Mom is also one of the funniest people you’ll ever meet. Lissa and Sam, thank you for reuniting to lead our program, and for keeping it fun. Thanks also to Corinna, Victoria, Pastor Ken, San Jose Jazz, and Tabia for sharing your gifts with us and for enriching our celebration. Finally, my hearty congratulations to our community award winners.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas has its first ever Mexican Independence Day Flag Raising event
Last Friday, Milpitas had its first ever Mexican Independence Day Flag Raising at the Cesar Chavez Plaza. The event was sponsored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and coordinated by Milpitas Vice Mayor Carmen Montano, Planning Commissioner Sonia Medina-Ashby, and Milpitas Chamber of Commerce Board Director Juliette Gomez. The event...
4kids.com
15 Best Charter Schools in San Jose
Charter schools are a big part of the nation’s education agenda. It provides a more independent, quality schooling institution within the district it settles. Residents must acknowledge charter schools in San Jose, and even supported!. Independent group operates San Jose charter schools, usually consisting of teaching officials, parents, or...
You can sleep in a treehouse in the Santa Cruz forests for less than $200/night
You'll struggle to find anything else like this treehouse near Silicon Valley.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This Week
Different states in California have been funding projects to help low-income families. Los Angeles has an initiative giving locals $225 in payments. Now, the city of Mountain View plans to put on a venture.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Home buyers fleeing two California cities, report finds. Here’s where they are going
Home buyers are leaving two California coastal cities in flocks, according to a Sept. 20 report by Redfin. And these cities might not be too surprising. San Francisco and Los Angeles are the top cities that home buyers are moving from as they head to Sacramento and San Diego. Both...
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
Comments / 0