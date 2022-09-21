ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, TN

WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Public Safety
Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week

A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
TENNESSEE STATE

