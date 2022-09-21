Read full article on original website
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
KCSO: Former Knox Co. Schools employee arrested as fugitive for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
WATE
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
Report: 2 arrested in Tennessee after overdosing with child in the car
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of East Tennessee Children's Hospital for a reported overdose. According to the arrest report, a 911 call said that man and woman were overdosing with a small child in the vehicle's back seat in the parking lot.
WSMV
Putnam Co. man dies in crash on Interstate 40 in Smith Co.
CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Putnam County man died after crashing into a parked tractor-trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 40 in Smith County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Timothy Burton, 61, of Silver Point, Tennessee, died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer around 4 p.m.
Law enforcement warns of dangers of ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
WATE
Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
WSMV
Tennessee authorities warn residents of envelopes being delivered with white substance
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to not open suspicious envelopes being delivered to Tennessee residents. The small, square envelopes look like they’re from Amazon and contain a gift card, but they do not. The envelopes contain a white powdery substance, which investigators are testing.
Union County sheriff investigating why inmate blacked out, became unresponsive
UNION COUNTY, Tenn. — Union County authorities are looking into why an inmate fell unconscious, requiring resuscitation, while at the Maynardville jail. Sheriff Billy Breeding said in a statement to WBIR that dispatchers were alerted Sept. 18 that an ambulance was needed at the jail, part of the courthouse complex.
WATE
One person dead after early morning crash incident on Henley Street
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was killed after being hit by a car early morning Sunday on Henley Street, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville police responded to a car crash involving a driver and another person on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Blount Co. Sheriff's Office to increase number of deputies patrolling 'The Dragon' in October
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — When fall comes to East Tennessee, it often brings visitors to a particular stretch of road nicknamed "The Dragon." This windy, hilly piece of U.S. Highway 129 is also often the site of serious crashes and incidents involving reckless driving. Since January 1, 2022, the...
wvlt.tv
Driver partially ejected from car after Knoxville crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a serious car crash at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday on Washington Pike at Adair Road in East Knox County, according to a spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell. When crews arrived, they found a car on its side with...
hardknoxwire.com
Police release info on two E. Knox shootings this week
A second shooting this week in East Knoxville had police searching for leads Wednesday while the teenaged victim recovered in an area hospital. The Tuesday night shooting on Kenner Avenue seriously wounded an 18-year-old man who was found near an apartment complex’s playground, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
This 118-pound catfish caught in Middle Tennessee may break state record
A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.
Cyclist fatally struck by car in Harriman
A woman was pronounced dead Wednesday after she was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in Harriman.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
Officials: No fentanyl-laced marijuana ever confirmed in Tennessee
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alarming rumors about fentanyl overdoses linked solely to marijuana use don’t match up well with historical evidence on drugs that the synthetic opioid has been mixed with, and at least one area harm reduction advocate hopes to quell fears among the local pot-smoking community. When News Channel 11 reported on […]
Williamson County deputies find 11 pounds of California pot in back seat of car during traffic stop
Pot may be legally grown, sold and ingested in western states like California and Oregon, but in Tennessee, it is still very illegal.
