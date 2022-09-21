ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wtvy.com

Marching bands gather at Rehobeth High School for festival

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - High school bands from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass to perfect their craft. The Rehobeth Marching Band Festival gave bands the opportunity to receive feedback to improve their shows. Groups from Henry, Houston, Geneva, and Coffee counties, along with schools from Florida and Georgia...
REHOBETH, AL
wtvy.com

Ozark Dale County Library’s new location opening in October

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After months of renovations, moving, and setting up at their new location, the Ozark Dale County Library have announced the date for their official grand opening. In a PSA release from the library, they locked in a date of Thursday, October 27 at 10 a.m. for...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Friends of the Library in need of book donations for fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Friends of the Dothan Library are in the midst of preparing for their big fall book sale. Through that preparation, they are asking for the community's help with donations. They are looking for gently used book donations of all kinds. That includes adult, children, hard...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pleasant Home @ Zion Chapel | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pleasant Home takes on Zion Chapel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise prepares for Fall Harvest Day Celebration

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise is prepared to celebrate the start of fall. The city's Fall Harvest Day event will pay tribute to the importance of agriculture in the Wiregrass. Local produce vendors will be there selling cotton, corn, and peanuts, along with other fall themed products. A cake...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan welcomes sweet new ATM

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan has a sweet new ATM in town. Desserts by Jolando on Main Street is home to one of the only cake ATMs in the south. The new contraption holds sweet treats that you can get with just the push of a button. Teacher Jolando Butler...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Lowndes Academy @ Abbeville Christian Academy | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Lowndes Academy takes on Abbeville Christian Academy.
ABBEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Pike County @ Headland | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pike County takes on Headland.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

GW Long @ Dale County | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as GW Long takes on Dale County.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Houston Academy @ Abbeville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Houston Academy takes on Abbeville.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville.
DALEVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Pataula Charter @ Houston County | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Pataula Charter takes on Houston County.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Marianna World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - On September 24, 2022, C. W. 'Willard' Henderson hit the century mark. For those who know Henderson, you know he's been absent from his favorite breakfast spot in Cottondale. Hardee's has been his go-to breakfast restaurant Monday through Saturday for many years. He is such a favorite there, last year for his 99th birthday, he was honored with his own parking space.
MARIANNA, FL
wtvy.com

2 injured in house fire along busy Dothan highway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people are reportedly recovering from serious injuries after their house caught on fire in Dothan Saturday night. The fire happened at a home on Highway 431. Dispatchers were called sometime after 7 pm. When Dothan Fire Department arrived on the scene, they managed to help...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Baker @ Dothan (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 5

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 5 Game of the Week, as Baker takes on Dothan.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wallace professors share the importance of literacy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College's Adult Education department is sharing their love of literacy with children in the Wiregrass. School faculty visited Newton Elementary today for Family Literacy Week. Staff read stories and talked about books and the messages behind them. The College's goal with this visit...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Commissioners fear bar is Teasers with another name

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A nightclub with a history of violence plans to reopen using another name. Horizon Bar and Grill is asking Houston County Commissioners to approve its liquor license request. Before it closed last year, the establishment was known as Teasers, a strip club. "I know they had...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

