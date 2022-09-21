Read full article on original website
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Google's Pixel 7 upgrades won't include a price hike
The next Made by Google event is just two weeks from today, but it already feels like we know nearly everything about Google's next smartphone series. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro were officially announced at I/O in May, but the company's been trying to hold some of its cards close to its chest. Unfortunately, it looks like one of the final pieces of the puzzle we didn't know has finally leaked. If you've been wondering just how much you're going to pay for this year's Pixels, wonder no further.
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
Acer's new Chromebook Spin 714 is already $150 off at Best Buy
Anyone who's looked at the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 already knows that it's one of the best Chrome OS 2-in-1s of the year. Acer wasted no time in refreshing its lineup, and earlier this summer it introduced us to the new Spin 714. All indications so far point to this one being every bit as powerful, convenient, and useful as its predecessor, and now you're already getting the chance to save big on it, with a $150 discount at Best Buy.
You can already order Google’s upcoming Chromecast HD in some parts of the world
As the launch of Google's budget-oriented Chromecast HD nears, rumors surrounding it have also picked up steam in recent weeks. Leaks have already detailed its modest specs—an Amlogic's S805X2 CPU with AV1 decoding and 1.5GB RAM—and a €40 price tag in Europe. Adding insult to injury, certain retailers have already listed the "Chromecast with Google TV HD" for sale in Germany and the rest of Europe.
Some people aren't able to tap and pay with Google Wallet right now
Some Google Wallet users have been tapping at the tills only to find that they aren't able to pay because of a security issue. This is happening despite those users saying that they haven't rooted their device or even tampered with the bootloader. A number of complainants across Reddit have...
Google's latest Pixel Watch teaser is flirting with Apple Watch levels of luxury
Two weeks out from its biggest event of the year, Google is on a marketing blitz. After an appropriately pixelated teaser for the Pixel 7 Pro revealed the official pre-order date for the phone, we're getting a new video showing off the Pixel Watch in all its glory. It's an exciting ad, showcasing what could be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches ever to arrive on the market, all while cementing its status as a high-end wearable.
The Pixel Watch may let you use Google Photos as your Wear OS watch face
Wear OS watch faces may soon be more personalized than ever as evidence of Google Photos integration has been spotted, and it's expected it may arrive alongside the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. The Google Photos code includes strings that refer to watch faces being available on your watch, and it suggests you'll be able to include more than one at a time.
How to connect Discord voice chat with your Xbox
Discord has finally made it possible to use its voice chat on Xbox. Whether you prefer to use Discord over Xbox for some multiplayer mayhem or enjoy chatting with Discord friends while you play single-player games, this recent change is bound to be helpful. If you haven't used Discord before, follow our guide on how to set up a Discord server.
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablets are its fastest yet
Want a tablet? Like, right now? Amazon has been a standby to turn to. It's not ashamed to fan out its Fire tablets, some of the best tablets you can come by, with variants in all sizes. They're also an easy choice if you're looking to placate your kids. It's been a couple years since the company last updated its Fire HD 8 series, so it's ripe for some change. Well, that change has indeed come.
Google's Pixel 7 cases could actually be worth buying this year
It's been such a big day for Pixel 7 news, you'd think the actual event was going on right now. Don't bother checking your calendar — it's still September. Although we might have two weeks to go until Google takes the stage, we've heard a new pre-order date and fresh rumors on an official release date. If you're still wondering whether or not you'll pick up the phone, our first official glimpses at the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro case lineup might be enough to sway you one way or the other.
OnePlus teases its next smartwatch, but you won’t be able to get it
OnePlus' Nord sub-brand is known for its budget and mid-range smartphones. The company further expanded the scope of the brand to include earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Nord Buds in July this year. There were rumors and leaks surrounding a Nord-branded smartwatch from the BBK-owned company. Six months after the first rumors popped up on the internet, OnePlus has officially teased the smartwatch's launch.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
Logitech's gaming handheld is an overpriced entry in a crowded market
Logitech is the latest gaming competitor in the handheld and streaming markets. To contend with the likes of the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Luna (as well as your phone), it has entered the Logitech G Cloud as its first offering. You can read our announcement post on the...
The Google Pixel Buds Pro could be getting custom EQ settings soon
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds right now, but they're not without their faults. Among them: the buds launched without user-customizable EQ settings. To date, nearly two months later, you still can't change the way they sound using the Pixel Buds app, beyond a setting that's meant to boost bass at low volumes. According to a teardown by 9to5Google, though, that could be changing soon.
JBL Flip 6 review: An exceptional Bluetooth speaker
The latest iteration of JBL’s signature mini Bluetooth speaker is a graceful evolution. Taking a quick look at the Flip 6, the differences from the Flip 5 seem a bit minor. While things like the USB-C charging port, power and Bluetooth buttons, and various media control layout look the same, there have been some clever updates.
The best Android phones for gaming in 2022
Gaming phones might not be at the forefront of Android's heavy hitters like Samsung and Google, but that doesn't mean there aren't some excellent smartphone options when it comes to chewing through awesome games on Android. And what is a gaming phone anyway? Does a phone have to contain gamer...
How to block text messages on Android
Between corporate spam and unwelcome messages from who-knows-where, having a conversational kill switch in your digital tool kit is probably a good idea. Malicious texts can often hold threats to digital safety and security. As a result, many are beginning to search for ways to deal with excessive spam. The...
Google Pixel 7 & Pixel Watch: What to expect at Google's October event
Summer is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Google's annual fall event is officially around the corner. Yes, it's true — the next Made by Google launch is just a few short weeks away. While some early announcements might mean fewer surprises than usual, we still expect to see some unannounced hardware. Here's everything we know about this fall's Made by Google event.
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
