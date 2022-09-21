Read full article on original website
Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest dinner Oct. 2
Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. All are invited to attend, so bring your family, friends and neighbors for this fun-filled day!
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases have been steadily declining since August, and that trend continued in the latest reports. There was one new death from COVID in Winona County. Winona County had 48 COVID cases during the week of September 17, the latest data available, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a decline from 55 the week prior.
Winona groups mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community. The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona...
Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk announces 2022 theme
“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
‘Sweet Sounds’ return to support Lutheran Campus Center
On Sunday, October 2, 2022, H3O Jazz Trio will present the second annual “Sweet Sounds” – a concert to benefit the Lutheran Campus Center in Winona. The event runs from 2-4 p.m. and will feature the jazz trio along with some special guests and a delicious variety of homemade treats. The concert will be held outside, weather permitting, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 West Service Drive, Winona, and will move inside if the weather is unfavorable. There is no fee to enjoy this fun afternoon, and the event is open to all with donations gratefully accepted.
COVID bivalent booster clinic on Sept. 25 at East Rec
On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. To register for an appointment, use the following...
Lewiston vet receives Quilty of Valor
John Aske, of Lewiston, (foreground center) and his wife, Annette, (foreground right) pose with their family. Aske was recently presented a quilt by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 at the American Legion Club in Lewiston. The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comfort. Read more www.QOVF.org.
Fall Free Ink Day at the Winona Arts Center
The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
John Paulson Big Band plans 10th anniversary events
Three exciting events are planned to celebrate a decade of performances, workshops, and recordings by the John Paulson Big Band (JPBB). The big band will perform back-to-back anniversary concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on February 4 and 5, 2023, in celebration of 10 years since their premiere performance there. In addition to these concerts, saxophonist John Paulson and drummer Rich MacDonald will work with student jazz groups as artists-in-residence at Caledonia High School (CHS) on October 14. On Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., a free concert will feature the CHS Jazz Band, directed by JPBB trombonist Dustin Moburg opening for the now 20-piece John Paulson Big Band. Recording the third CD of original big band jazz by Dr. Paulson in March 2023 will mark the final event of the JPBB 2022-23 season. A fall release and special concert are planned.
Lorković concert at Winona Arts Center Oct. 8
On October 8, 2022, at 7 p.m., Radaslov Lorkovic will perform at the Winona Arts Center. Drawing from a multitude of influences, ranging from elegant classical and jazz styles to the rawest, most basic blues, country, and soul, Radoslav Lorković has taken on an unusually broad musical spectrum and refined it into his distinctive piano style. His tenure on the R&B and folk circuits has culminated in five critically acclaimed solo recordings.
