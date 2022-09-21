The world has been on a steady march towards technological advancements in recent years. One of the most interesting developments within the technology sector is cryptocurrency. As a result, the market for these products has exploded, and its growth has come with significant risk factors. Cryptocurrency has been on a steady volatile rise since the start of 2019. Bitcoin (BTC), the king of the crypto space, has risen nearly 300% year to date. The rapid price increase has drawn the attention of many financial experts worldwide. The crypto market has been unstable since March 2022. In this situation, presale-stage cryptocurrencies are expected to skyrocket in value.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO