College Soccer Scoreboard (9/24): Omaha, UMKC pick up wins, Creighton falls
(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were both winners in regional men’s college soccer on Saturday.
College Volleyball (9/23): Nebraska, Creighton, UNI, Drake win in conference action
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton won conference sweeps while Northern Iowa and Drake were also winners in regional college volleyball on Friday.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (9/24): Huskers down Ohio State
(KMAland) -- Nebraska won in five over Ohio State while UNI, Northwest Missouri State and Kansas were also winners in regional college volleyball on Saturday.
Geography with Goudge: High School Football Participation, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. There are nearly one million high school football players and over 15,000 programs spread throughout the United States. This makes for the average squad size to be close to 66 players. This ranges from a high of 114 in Texas to a low of 15 in DC. Missouri averages 54 players per squad while Iowa has nearly 50 per squad. When mapped by state the Midwest and South have the highest number of participants per population. This pattern is most likely impacted by population density and settlement patterns.
KMAland Softball (9/24): Worth County, Ashland-Greenwood, Nebraska City show well
(KMAland) -- Worth County went 2-0 at their home round robin, Ashland-Greenwood was the runner-up in the NCC Tournament and Nebraska City took fourth at the TBC Tournament on Saturday in KMAland softball. Albany 7 North Andrew 6 — 9 inn. Cassidy Brittain had two hits and two RBI,...
KMAland Class 2A Week 5 (9/23): No. 9 Red Oak drops first game of season
(KMAland) -- Des Moines Christian handed Red Oak their first loss while Shenandoah and Clarinda both dropped games in Class 2A football on Friday. Des Moines Christian’s Tate Platte threw two touchdowns and rushed for another for the Lions in the win. Red Oak’s Chase Roeder had a 38-yard...
Glenwood alum Sanders joins UFR during big season at South Dakota State
(Brookings) -- Glenwood graduate Caleb Sanders is in the final year of a productive football career at South Dakota State. The former state champion wrestler came to Brookings in 2018 and has been a five-year contributor to one of the top teams in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. "I didn't...
Joyce Kelley, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa formerly of Hastings, Iowa
Visitation Location:Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center, Malvern, Iowa. Visitation Start:1:00 p.m. Cemetery:Private Burial in the Hastings Cemetery, Hastings, Iowa.
Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
KMAland Volleyball (9/24): East Mills, CAM, Palmyra nab team championships
(KMAland) -- East Mills, CAM and Palmyra all won team championships while Sioux City North and Johnson County Central claimed runner-up at they respective volleyball tournament on Saturday. NEVADA TOURNAMENT. Glenwood and Harlan both went 1-3 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Harlan picked up a poo play win over...
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 5
(KMAland) -- The football season is halfway home. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Big second half erases 10-point deficit, hands Fremont-Mills 13th straight win over East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills remained unbeaten in Class 8-Player District 9 and notched their 13th consecutive win over East Mills with 36 second-half points Friday night. The Knights (4-1, 3-0) overcame a 10-point deficit to edge their Corner Conference foe, 44-25. "Huge win," Coach Greg Ernster said. "I think this proves...
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Curtis Lee Mattox, 39, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Clarke puts up dominant performance, rolls to 94-0 victory over Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- It was dominance in every facet of the game for Clarke as they cruised to a 94-0 Class 2A District 8 win over Shenandoah. Whether it was an explosive offensive play, stifling defense, or capitalizing on special teams' errors, the Clarke Indians (4-1) had fortune fall their way as they played spoiler to the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-3) homecoming game.
Clarke at Shenandoah Varsity Football
Clarke at Shenandoah Varsity Football
Talking With Tom (Week 5): East Mills & Atlantic
(KMAland) -- Former Griswold football coach and long-time KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore made stops in Malvern and Atlantic this week. The ole ball coach spoke with East Mills co-head coaches Claude Lang & Kevin Schafer and Atlantic's Joe Brummer. East Mills travels to Tabor to face Fremont-Mills on the...
Conference on Grieving in Lincoln to Focus on Supporting Kids
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska is one of six states participating in "No Child Grieves Alone," a series of regional conferences aiming to help communities recover after the social isolation and the tremendous loss of life during the global pandemic. Carly Runestad, executive director of the Mourning Hope Grief Center, said the...
Shenfest parade basks in bright sunshine
(Shenandoah) -- After wet, gloomy weather the day before, Shenfest Parade '22 had its day in the sun. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, took its usual position near the front of the traditional early fall parade. KMAland residents lined West Sheridan Avenue on a bright, sunny Saturday afternoon to view a vast array of entries. VIPs included this year's grand marshal, retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell and his wife Jane. The Connells were humbled by the tribute.
Sharon "Sherry" Perkins, 81, Randolph, IA
Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society.
