winonapost.com
Voices From the Past Cemetery Walk announces 2022 theme
“Shake, Rattle and Roll: Winona County in the 1950s” is the 2022 Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk theme. Take a walk into the past with the Winona County Historical Society autumn fundraiser event that brings stories of Winona County to life with community actors. Join us in beautiful Woodlawn Cemetery to learn more about local history in a fun and unique way.
winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest dinner Oct. 2
Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. All are invited to attend, so bring your family, friends and neighbors for this fun-filled day!
winonapost.com
HVMHC hosts ‘Bringing Light into Darkness’
For Mental Illness Awareness week, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center (HVMHC) will be hosting an event called “Bringing Light into Darkness,” on Thursday, October 6, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Levee Park patio in Winona. The event is to raise awareness of the darkness that mental illness and addiction can evoke, but through darkness, there is the light of hope that can build resiliency and recovery.
winonapost.com
Winona groups mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Events throughout October are being held to commemorate Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) and the Winona County Primary Prevention Project (PPP) are raising awareness of the impacts of domestic violence in our community. The month will kick off with a masquerade ball at the Winona...
winonapost.com
Fall Free Ink Day at the Winona Arts Center
The Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, is pleased to offer a Fall Free Ink Day on October 8, 2022. You can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come and learn how to make monoprints on our Riverbed Press. You can create your own artwork using stencils, leaves, and other materials while learning the monoprint process on our press.
y105fm.com
Rochester Community Church food distribution
We will be distributing food to anyone with a need. We also have a clothes closet that provides baby diapers, socks and assorted other things. Park in our lot and we will come get you when it is your turn to shop.
winonapost.com
John Paulson Big Band plans 10th anniversary events
Three exciting events are planned to celebrate a decade of performances, workshops, and recordings by the John Paulson Big Band (JPBB). The big band will perform back-to-back anniversary concerts at the beautifully renovated Winona Art Center on February 4 and 5, 2023, in celebration of 10 years since their premiere performance there. In addition to these concerts, saxophonist John Paulson and drummer Rich MacDonald will work with student jazz groups as artists-in-residence at Caledonia High School (CHS) on October 14. On Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m., a free concert will feature the CHS Jazz Band, directed by JPBB trombonist Dustin Moburg opening for the now 20-piece John Paulson Big Band. Recording the third CD of original big band jazz by Dr. Paulson in March 2023 will mark the final event of the JPBB 2022-23 season. A fall release and special concert are planned.
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
winonapost.com
Lewiston vet receives Quilty of Valor
John Aske, of Lewiston, (foreground center) and his wife, Annette, (foreground right) pose with their family. Aske was recently presented a quilt by the Lewiston American Legion Post 90 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 90 at the American Legion Club in Lewiston. The Quilts of Valor Foundation’s mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with healing and comfort. Read more www.QOVF.org.
winonapost.com
Sparky the Weather Giraffe lives on at W-K
Marjorie Van Cleave is celebrating her 35th year as a teacher in Winona Area Public Schools, but there is someone in her classroom who has been educating and inspiring students even longer than that. Meet Sparky the Weather Giraffe. After two years away, due to COVID-19 protocols, Sparky was back...
winonapost.com
COVID bivalent booster clinic on Sept. 25 at East Rec
On Sunday, September 25, from 12-4 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people seeking an updated booster for the new Omicron strains of COVID- 19 located at the East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street in Winona. To register for an appointment, use the following...
visitwinona.com
Two Winona Bed and Breakfasts Ranked in Top Ten MN B and B’s on Trip Advisor
Congratulations to The Alexander Mansion and Carriage House Bed and Breakfasts for their high reviews from Trip Advisor travelers and making the list of top ten B and B’s in Minnesota! Both places have an excellent rating based on Trip Advisor’s categories of location, cleanliness, service, and value. The Mansion is a “turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion and the breakfast features fresh, local cuisine prepared and served in four-five gourmet courses.” The Carriage House “features both the original Carriage House, where all four rooms are located, and the master home, which is the location of our artisanal breakfast.”
KAAL-TV
“Here’s to the Farmer Tour” in Eyota
(ABC 6 NEWS) – 20,000 people from all over flocked to Eyota to listen to their favorite Luke Bryan songs. The country artist came to town for his “Here’s to the Farmers Tour” to pay homage to our nation’s farming communities.
rochestermn.gov
City of Rochester - News & Announcements
Rochester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic & Latinx Americans this September and October. National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15) honors the cultures and contributions of all Hispanic and Latinx Americans. September 15 is significant because it marks the independence days of five Latin American countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases have been steadily declining since August, and that trend continued in the latest reports. There was one new death from COVID in Winona County. Winona County had 48 COVID cases during the week of September 17, the latest data available, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s a decline from 55 the week prior.
KAAL-TV
Eyota preps for Luke Bryan concert
(ABC 6 News) – Country music star Luke Bryan is making a stop in Eyota on Saturday as a part of his ‘Here’s to the Farmer Tour.’. Set up started Wednesday for the concert at the Gar-Lin Dairy Farm, where they are used to having more cows than people.
5 Minnesota cities to visit for the best of fall colors
When autumn makes its appearance, many a Minnesotan starts planning day trips to take in the fall colors. The typical fall colors season starts in northern Minnesota in mid-September, and continues in southern Minnesota until mid-October. But where to go to get a glimpse of orange, red, and yellow? Here...
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
