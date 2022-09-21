ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list

INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam

The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Recorder

Brooks: Keep it moving

“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed

INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

