Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands flock downtown Indianapolis for Circle City Classic
INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Circle City Classic was a little different. There was no football game, but people said that didn't stop them from having a good time. Thousands of people flocked to downtown Indianapolis to support some of their favorite HBCUs and see the marching bands from those schools compete for the top spot in a contest at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Even without football, Circle City Classic's legacy continues downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City Classic hosted a pep rally Friday ahead of Saturday's big events. This year's pep rally featured the Kentucky State University Mighty Marching Thorobreds and the Talladega College Great Tornado Band. Indianapolis was built on strong traditions like the Circle City Classic and that legacy...
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Delicioso! 2 Indy taco spots land in national top 100 list
INDIANAPOLIS — True taco lovers may keep their lips sealed about their favorite hole-in-the wall restaurants for the best tacos in Indy, but the secret is out! You may not think of Indiana as a destination for authentic tacos, but Indianapolis can pat itself on the back for having not one but two entries in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment
INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Smoking Goose ‘Public Smokehouse’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Corrie Cook with Smoking Goose. Smoking Goose is located at 407 Dorman Street in Indianapolis. They are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 6...
WISH-TV
Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam
The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!. Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts. She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval. On Saturday night, September...
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Happening This Weekend in Indianapolis | Sept. 23-25
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. The Festival of the Turning Leaves is held each year on the last full weekend in September. On these three days, we welcome visitors from all over to enjoy a variety of activities, entertainers, craft and food vendors, a parade, a unique children’s area, museum tours, and much, much more!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Groundbreaking on Rev. Charles Williams Park $2.25 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders break ground on a near northside park makeover. Reverend Charles Williams Park sits along side fall creek off Sutherland Avenue. $2.25 million will be used for a new playground, horseshoe courts, a picnic shelter and an open lawn area. There will also be a...
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
Indianapolis Recorder
Brooks: Keep it moving
“The harvest is plenty, but the workers are few. So pray to the Lord who is in charge of the harvest; ask him to send more workers into his fields.” -Luke 10:2 NLT. Transparent moment: I was going to postpone my blog, among other things, until I get elected. I talked to my husband about it, explaining that I had writer’s block. I also shared with him that I didn’t want people to think that I’m using my blog for politics. And since I normally write about how I feel or current events in my life, it’s difficult to separate. He explained that as a preacher, speaker, writer, leader … sometimes current events do dictate direction. And more importantly, whatever is happening in my life can still be used to encourage others. So, here we are…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
What does ‘quiet quitting’ actually mean?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson, Indiana University Health clinical psychologist joined News 8 Saturday to talk about the true meaning of “quiet quitting.”. “It doesn’t necessarily mean what it might imply by the words. What it’s meaning is essentially reframing or rethinking about how you’re working,” Henderson said.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
West Indianapolis woman shuts down pantry she'd been operating since COVID started
INDIANAPOLIS — “One of my gifts is the gift of giving,” said 71-year-old Shirley Crumley, who has always believed it’s better to give than receive. That’s why two months into the COVID pandemic in 2020, Crumley started a food pantry outside her house in Indy’s Eagledale neighborhood on the city’s west side.
'The caboose is staying': Daughter honoring her father's legacy in McCordsville
A piece of history in Hancock County was torn down earlier this month, but something new is on the way. The new owner is now honoring the legacy of her late father.
foxnebraska.com
Former teachers warn 'woke' politics taking over American classrooms, pushing teachers to resign
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two former teachers ultimately pushed out of their jobs for blowing the whistle about political indoctrination in American school systems spoke to The National Desk about their experiences and what this all means for future generations. Tony Kinnett, a former science director in the Indianapolis Public...
The unusual life and death of former Kokomo Mayor Henry Cole
Kokomo, Indiana is known for its vibrant history. Unfortunately, Kokomo reminds me of Ryan White’s story. A blood transfusion led to him contracting
WIBC.com
Car Catches Fire on Lift, Mass Ave Business Destroyed
INDIANAPOLIS–A car that was on the lift at Taller Los Amigos, on Massachusetts Ave., just west of Lawrence, Saturday afternoon. The entire building was destroyed. Indianapolis Fire Battalion Chief Rita Reith said the fire started just after 5 p.m., with three people in the building. The lift was fully extended toward the top of the building. One the workers saw the fire they tried to put it out, but couldn’t.
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday. People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus. “The goal of the event today is to help...
Comments / 0