Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO