Columbia, MO

Columbia job fair offers high paying jobs

COLUMBIA — Employers and job seekers found a new way to get together in Columbia Thursday. Several Columbia organizations hosted the first annual Connecting the Community Job Fair at Columbia’s Armory Sports and Recreation Center. 22 employers from a variety of industries offered high paying jobs. Job seekers...
COLUMBIA, MO
30 Local veterans take flight in 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's

Jefferson City — A blast from the past. The 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's event, put on by Veterans United, took place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Saturday. Through the non-profit Dream Flights, several local veterans took to the skies in a World War II era plane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton

Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City

Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
COLUMBIA, MO
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia

Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
COLUMBIA, MO
A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton

Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
FULTON, MO
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037

This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
6005 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
CPD: Fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming from China, via Mexico

Columbia Police are warning that fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the city are on pace to exceed last year’s numbers. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming in from China, via Mexico. “They’re getting...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri

It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...

