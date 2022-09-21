Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Columbia job fair offers high paying jobs
COLUMBIA — Employers and job seekers found a new way to get together in Columbia Thursday. Several Columbia organizations hosted the first annual Connecting the Community Job Fair at Columbia’s Armory Sports and Recreation Center. 22 employers from a variety of industries offered high paying jobs. Job seekers...
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage
The Columbia Police Department has added several new officers but is looking to fill 21 additional vacancies as it continues to combat a staffing shortage. The post Columbia Police Department continues to try to combat staffing shortage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
30 Local veterans take flight in 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's
Jefferson City — A blast from the past. The 2nd annual Fly Into the 40's event, put on by Veterans United, took place at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport Saturday. Through the non-profit Dream Flights, several local veterans took to the skies in a World War II era plane.
939theeagle.com
Columbia employers could see impact from massive beef plant being built near Warrenton
Columbia-area business leaders say a new $800-million beef processing plant being built near Wright City could impact some employers here. The issue was discussed at the recent Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. While Columbia business leaders praise the news, they note a number of Columbia-area employers draw workers from east of Kingdom City. They say some of those employees may apply for the new jobs in Wright City, which is 75 miles east of Columbia.
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
krcgtv.com
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance
New research suggests chemicals in drinking water could lead to diseases. The post Columbia, Jefferson City water tested for ‘forever chemicals’ years before EPA guidance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
krcgtv.com
Arguments and suspension plague Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA — The future of Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board, which was created to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community, is very uncertain after high turnover rates, suspended meetings, and disagreements. A lot of the friction going on within the board continues to resurface after...
Columbia Missourian
Operation Clean Neighborhoods returns to Columbia
Lisa Rohmiller held a bag of cigarette buds, candy wrappers and other trash at Douglass Park as she laughed alongside a new acquaintance. Rohmiller, an administrative supervisor at Columbia City Utilities, and Verna Laboy, from Boone County Public Health and Human Services, had not met before Friday. But, both were part of the large group of city workers who volunteered to clean up the town.
krcgtv.com
A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton
Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
lakeexpo.com
105 Troutdale Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65037
This is your once in a lifetime opportunity to secure the iconic LAKE CULTURED MARBLE - the Lake Area's premier manufacturer of quality marble for over 31 years! Offering approximately 20,000 square feet building in Gravois Mills with large showroom to display products, small office, 1 bathroom and lots of storage area. This property comes with all of the molds and equipment. Some employees with years of experience may want to stay on. Business, equipment and real estate are all yours. Be quick - this is priced to sell!
939theeagle.com
BREAKING NEWS; Owners Of Mexico And Fulton Hospitals Granted Extension By State
In some breaking news this afternoon 939 The Eagle has confirmed that Platinum Health the owner of the shuttered hospitals in Mexico and Fulton has been granted approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to a request to extend temporary suspension of their hospital license. CEO of...
lakeexpo.com
6005 Baydy Peak Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Want the full package within close proximity to your carport, PWC slip, and boat slip? Look no further! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom has a covered, assigned carport space that is right in front of the unit. With very minimal steps! Your dock is located right in front of your unit as well so you can see your PWC slip and 10x28 boat slip from your back porch. Turn-key and ready to come down and enjoy or ready to rent out. Great location by land and water! Has community pool, tennis court, and playground for all ages to enjoy!
KOMU
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
939theeagle.com
CPD: Fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming from China, via Mexico
Columbia Police are warning that fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the city are on pace to exceed last year’s numbers. CPD assistant chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the fentanyl in Columbia is likely coming in from China, via Mexico. “They’re getting...
The Holiday Express Train Is Coming Back To Missouri
It's a little early to start thinking about Christmas, but I just need to share this with you. The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and you'll be able to see it in Missouri!. Kansas City Southern's Holiday Express train will...
