Everywhere you look, Florida State football is trending in the right direction - upwards. On the field, the product is drastically better than it has been in years and the results prove that, with FSU off to a 3-0 start for the first time in more than a half-decade. The roster is in a better place than it has been since the twilight of the Jimbo Fisher Era, and it has a culture that should allow it to continue to improve and develop - traits that had been absent from Tallahassee's football team in recent seasons.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO