wtxl.com
Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener
ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium. The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks. Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime. From...
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Worth County outlasts Berrien to stay undefeated
SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night. Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back...
Florida State Commit Keldric Faulk Takes Another Look at Tennessee on Saturday
Highland Park (Ala.) defensive lineman Keldric Faulk was high on Tennessee before committing to Florida State in July, and while still firm in his commitment to the Seminoles, Faulk took another look at the Vols as they hosted No.20 Florida in a 38-33 thriller. "I came up here with my little ...
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Florida High
Madison County and Florida High are two Big Bend football teams synonymous with deep play-off runs.
wtxl.com
Florida A&M's Moussa, Smith connect for three touchdowns to beat Alabama A&M in SWAC matchup
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Moussa threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns, all to Xavier Smith, as Florida A&M won its 12th straight at home, scoring 24 straight points in the second half to beat Alabama A&M 38-25 Saturday night inside Bragg Stadium. Alabama A&M took a 10-0...
wtxl.com
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week: Godby High School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby High School Marching Band is this week's ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Band of the Week. The Godby High School football team played Thomas County Central inside Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee.
wtxl.com
FSU indoor women's volleyball team tops Notre Dame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) began ACC play in style on Friday night, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-6) in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) in front of a packed Tully Gym. The win marks the 17th-consecutive season that the Noles have won its ACC home opener, and the Noles improved to 6-0 inside Tully Gym this season.
WCTV
Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
City of Tallahassee, Leon County open sandbag locations
The city of Tallahassee and the Leon County government announced Sunday morning that they will provide sandbag locations.
thefamuanonline.com
Cobb making history in Midway
One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
Florida State announces uniform combination for Boston College
Check out what the Seminoles will be wearing against the Eagles.
WCTV
Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
ecbpublishing.com
Do You Remember? A Look at September
The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know forecast (9/24/2022)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for the majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend. Dry conditions caused by an upper level ridge by will bring slight relief with lower humidity and an approaching cold front will bring back a glimpse of Fall weather. Expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows will dip down to the 60s.
Take a Child Outside Day to take place at Pebble Hill Plantation
The Pebble Hill Plantation Learning Center is back with its "Take a Child Outside" Day on September 24.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will remain quiet for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and rain odds near zero. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. There could be a few more clouds overnight with lows back in the 60s in most inland locations.
WCTV
Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
Florida State announces Bowden Society
Seminole Boosters, Inc., Florida State Athletics, and the family of the late Bobby Bowden announced Friday a new philanthropic giving society called the Bowden Society.
Column: Everywhere you look, FSU is trending up
Everywhere you look, Florida State football is trending in the right direction - upwards. On the field, the product is drastically better than it has been in years and the results prove that, with FSU off to a 3-0 start for the first time in more than a half-decade. The roster is in a better place than it has been since the twilight of the Jimbo Fisher Era, and it has a culture that should allow it to continue to improve and develop - traits that had been absent from Tallahassee's football team in recent seasons.
