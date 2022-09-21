ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, FL

wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team rallies to beat Shorter in GSC opener

ROME, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated Shorter 34-30 Saturday inside Barron Stadium. The No. 13 ranked Blazers in NCAA Division II football, overcame a 17-0 deficit in the Gulf South Conference game against the Hawks. Shorter (2-2, 0-1 GSC) led 17-3 at halftime. From...
VALDOSTA, GA
Madison County, FL
Monticello, FL
Madison County, FL
Madison, FL
wtxl.com

FSU indoor women's volleyball team tops Notre Dame

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) began ACC play in style on Friday night, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-6) in three sets (25-20, 25-18, 25-17) in front of a packed Tully Gym. The win marks the 17th-consecutive season that the Noles have won its ACC home opener, and the Noles improved to 6-0 inside Tully Gym this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Valdosta officials investigating possible fish kill along One Mile Creek

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A possible environmental incident that caused a “number of fish” to die in One Mile Creek is now under investigation by Valdosta officials. According to a Saturday night press release from the City of Valdosta, the incident happened in One Mile Creek in an area down stream of North Oak Street.
VALDOSTA, GA
#Fla
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCTV

Lowndes County hosts National Police K-9 trials

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - In one of the final days of the United States Police Canine Association National trails, spectators got to watch more than 100 handlers and their K-9s perform a series of skills. The trials draw in qualified law enforcement K-9 units from all over the country...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Do You Remember? A Look at September

The days of September are quickly passing, and autumn is upon us. It’s a perfect time to stop, smell the freshness in the air, and reminisce about some of the Septembers in our county’s history. September has always been a busy month, but September of 1925 was a...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know forecast (9/24/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Plenty of sunshine is expected for the majority of the Big Bend and South Georgia this weekend. Dry conditions caused by an upper level ridge by will bring slight relief with lower humidity and an approaching cold front will bring back a glimpse of Fall weather. Expected highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows will dip down to the 60s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will remain quiet for Sunday with a mostly sunny sky and rain odds near zero. High temperatures will be near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. There could be a few more clouds overnight with lows back in the 60s in most inland locations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Officials to address troublesome intersection in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents are calling on Gadsden County Commissioners to make changes to the intersection of High Bridge Rd. and Joe Adams Rd., citing dangerous conditions. “Every day, I’m afraid when I go up the hill,” said Gadsden County resident Pastor Gwendolyn Simmons. She said it’s nearly...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

Column: Everywhere you look, FSU is trending up

Everywhere you look, Florida State football is trending in the right direction - upwards. On the field, the product is drastically better than it has been in years and the results prove that, with FSU off to a 3-0 start for the first time in more than a half-decade. The roster is in a better place than it has been since the twilight of the Jimbo Fisher Era, and it has a culture that should allow it to continue to improve and develop - traits that had been absent from Tallahassee's football team in recent seasons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

