Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pages
Kopcics chosen 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens
MOUNT VERNON – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Knox Outstanding Senior Citizens. Married for 54 years, Terry and Val Klopcic, have focused on inspiring community members. They were named the Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens for their compassionate volunteer work at Knox Community Hospital, Hospice of Knox County, Sew Special Network, Children’s Department of the Library of Mount Vernon, and Hospice of North Central Ohio.
Knox Pages
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
Knox Pages
Author Cathy Rudolph to visit Knox County Historical Society museum on Sept. 26
MOUNT VERNON -- One of the best books about Mount Vernon’s own Paul Lynde has been written by his longtime friend and author, Cathy Fitzgibbon-Rudolph. On Monday, Sept. 26, she will be in Ohio and arrangements have been made for her to visit the Knox County Historical Society Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see its large collection of Lynde memorabilia.
Knox Pages
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the slab-wood inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Knox Pages
Letter to the Editor: Ohio voters want candidate debates
No matter your political party, race, or zip code, you probably agree that voters should be fully informed so that they can participate in a fair election. Debates are important, as they give voters a chance to directly compare candidates. Yet, the Republican candidates for Ohio Governor and U.S. Senator...
Knox Pages
Guided Hike: Walker's Hike and New Gambier Loop
Join us for a nature hike on a portion of our northern trail system. The Corridor Trail will offer some great views before we enter the young pine forest that surrounds Walker’s Pond. We’ll amble through a mixed deciduous forest along the New Gambier Trail before we loop back around to the parking lot. The terrain through these trails ranges from easy to moderate. Meet in the parking lot at the Franklin Miller Observatory.
Knox Pages
Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire
MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night. Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's Report Sept. 21-22
MOUNT VERNON -- The Knox County Sheriff's Department has released the following reports from deputies most recently filed.
Knox Pages
14 found guilty, 1 sentenced this week in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher and visiting Judge Kim Rose found 14 defendants guilty and sentenced 1 this week after court trials, arraignments and hearings took place in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead
East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: New Philadelphia 44, Mount Vernon 6
Mount Vernon honored first responders and veterans Friday night as the Yellow Jackets took on the New Philadelphia Quakers. Veterans, servicemen, and first responders served as honorary captains for the coin toss. Special events included a flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter and several recruits taking the Army oath at halftime. The Jackets lost 44-6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knox Pages
Too close for comfort: Fredericktown strains past Northmor
Fredericktown poked just enough holes in Northmor's defense to garner a taut, 22-15 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
Knox Pages
Mansfield blanks Lexington in shutout performance
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Lexington as it was blanked 41-0 by Mansfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Minutemen's expense.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon boys 2nd at OCC golf championships
JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
Knox Pages
Centerburg rolls like thunder over Cardington-Lincoln
Centerburg ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Cardington-Lincoln 47-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cardington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Knox Pages
Fredericktown's Ruhl surpasses 1,000-yard mark in key KMAC win
FREDERICKTOWN -- No one in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference carries the ball quite like Teegan Ruhl. The Fredericktown senior is the league's leading rusher, averaging 8.3 yards per carry through the first half of the season.
Knox Pages
GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28
Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Knox Pages
Danville rides the rough off Loudonville
DANVILLE -- Danville's football team gave its fans a happy Homecoming on Friday night. The Blue Devils charged Loudonville and collected a 19-7 victory during a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference clash.
Knox Pages
Carey claims gritty victory against Colonel Crawford
Carey swapped jabs before dispatching Colonel Crawford 7-3 on September 23 in Ohio football. The Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.
Comments / 0