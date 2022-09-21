ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Kopcics chosen 2022 Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens

MOUNT VERNON – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Knox Outstanding Senior Citizens. Married for 54 years, Terry and Val Klopcic, have focused on inspiring community members. They were named the Knox County Outstanding Senior Citizens for their compassionate volunteer work at Knox Community Hospital, Hospice of Knox County, Sew Special Network, Children’s Department of the Library of Mount Vernon, and Hospice of North Central Ohio.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Author Cathy Rudolph to visit Knox County Historical Society museum on Sept. 26

MOUNT VERNON -- One of the best books about Mount Vernon’s own Paul Lynde has been written by his longtime friend and author, Cathy Fitzgibbon-Rudolph. On Monday, Sept. 26, she will be in Ohio and arrangements have been made for her to visit the Knox County Historical Society Museum from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to see its large collection of Lynde memorabilia.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, OH
Health
Knox County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
County
Knox County, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Health
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
Knox Pages

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the slab-wood inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Knox Pages

Letter to the Editor: Ohio voters want candidate debates

No matter your political party, race, or zip code, you probably agree that voters should be fully informed so that they can participate in a fair election. Debates are important, as they give voters a chance to directly compare candidates. Yet, the Republican candidates for Ohio Governor and U.S. Senator...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Guided Hike: Walker's Hike and New Gambier Loop

Join us for a nature hike on a portion of our northern trail system. The Corridor Trail will offer some great views before we enter the young pine forest that surrounds Walker’s Pond. We’ll amble through a mixed deciduous forest along the New Gambier Trail before we loop back around to the parking lot. The terrain through these trails ranges from easy to moderate. Meet in the parking lot at the Franklin Miller Observatory.
GAMBIER, OH
Knox Pages

Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire

MANSFIELD -- A 64-year-old Mansfield woman died Thursday from injuries sustained in a Rae Avenue house fire late Monday night. Phyllis Bragg, 64, died Thursday at 11:16 a.m. in Akron Children's Hospital, according to Gary Guenther, chief investigator for the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.
MANSFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Breakfast#Police#Chaplains#Opera House
Knox Pages

East Knox can't hang with Mt. Gilead

East Knox was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Mt. Gilead prevailed 22-6 in Ohio high school football on September 23. Mt. Gilead jumped in front of East Knox 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
HOWARD, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: New Philadelphia 44, Mount Vernon 6

Mount Vernon honored first responders and veterans Friday night as the Yellow Jackets took on the New Philadelphia Quakers. Veterans, servicemen, and first responders served as honorary captains for the coin toss. Special events included a flyover by a Black Hawk helicopter and several recruits taking the Army oath at halftime. The Jackets lost 44-6.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Knox Pages

Mansfield blanks Lexington in shutout performance

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Lexington as it was blanked 41-0 by Mansfield in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Minutemen's expense.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon boys 2nd at OCC golf championships

JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Centerburg rolls like thunder over Cardington-Lincoln

Centerburg ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Cardington-Lincoln 47-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Last season, Centerburg and Cardington-Lincoln squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cardington High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CARDINGTON, OH
Knox Pages

GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28

Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
Knox Pages

Danville rides the rough off Loudonville

DANVILLE -- Danville's football team gave its fans a happy Homecoming on Friday night. The Blue Devils charged Loudonville and collected a 19-7 victory during a Knox Morrow Athletic Conference clash.
DANVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy