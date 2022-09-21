Join us for a nature hike on a portion of our northern trail system. The Corridor Trail will offer some great views before we enter the young pine forest that surrounds Walker’s Pond. We’ll amble through a mixed deciduous forest along the New Gambier Trail before we loop back around to the parking lot. The terrain through these trails ranges from easy to moderate. Meet in the parking lot at the Franklin Miller Observatory.

GAMBIER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO