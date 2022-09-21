Miami Marlins in the World Baseball Classic, who starts Friday and landmark for López

Two familiar faces will play in the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park this spring, as Israel Baseball named Marlins pitchers Richard Bleier and Jake Fishman to its roster, the national team announced.

Fishman played for Team Israel at the Olympics last summer, throwing 6 2/3 innings over three games, tied for third most on the team. He surrendered five runs and struck out four in Tokyo. Fishman has three total appearances with the Marlins after making his debut July 31. He’s pitched eight innings and has a 1.13 ERA.

This won’t be Bleier’s first time playing for Team Israel either, as he participated in the qualifying rounds of the 2013 WBC. He was offered a spot again in 2017 but declined, as he was working to win an Opening Day roster spot with the Baltimore Orioles during spring training that year. Bleier said it was “an honor” being named to the roster, and that he looks forward to the opportunity to play baseball in a more lighthearted, and familiar, environment.

“I’m looking forward to going and playing, and it’ll be definitely in a comfortable environment in loanDepot,” he said chuckling. “Yeah, they’re always a lot of fun.”

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Jake Fishman (94) pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at LoanDepot Park on Sunday, July 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. David Santiago/dsantiago@miamiherald.com

Who starts Friday?

With left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers shutting down for the final two weeks of the season after suffering a Grade 1 lat strain last weekend, the Marlins have an open spot in their rotation when they begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Miami has yet to announce its starting pitcher for the series opener against the Nationals, but left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett is a likely candidate to assume the role. Garrett (2-6) has started 14 games, struck out 75 batters through 73 1/3 innings and accumulated a 3.68 ERA on the season. Garrett last started for Triple A Jacksonville on Saturday, so he would be on regular rest for the start should Miami go that route.

Significance of 30 starts for Pablo Lopez

Pablo López on Tuesday made his 30th start of the season against the Chicago Cubs, a career high for the right hander, who has battled shoulder injuries throughout his time in major league ball. He has also set personal bests innings pitched (167) and strikeouts (162) this year.

López is in the throes of finishing his first full MLB season after such injuries sidelined him for the second half of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 campaigns.

“When spring training starts, one of the main goals is always health, being able to perform every fifth day,” López said of the milestone after the game. “So to be able to do it to this point, it makes me really happy. …I think it’s just like one of those things that you have to soak it all in.”

This and that

Infielder Joey Wendle was out of the starting lineup for a third consecutive game while dealing with “bumps and bruises,” as Marlins manager Don Mattingly described it.