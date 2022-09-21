ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Cyclists Stunned When They Come Face To Face With Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear At Glacier National Park

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XtVgm_0i4uleDn00

I’m not sure what the recommended “safe distance” is for grizzly bears, but I’m pretty sure it’s not “across the street.”

Unfortunately, for these cyclists, they didn’t have a choice.

Glacier National Park, located in Northern Montana, is just the epitome of pristine wilderness, so well-preserved there are many wildlife species thriving.

It ends up breeding countless cool videos, close encounters, and of course, the occasional stupid tourists.

These cyclists certainly weren’t stupid, as they had clearly been to a bear aware course, practicing good bear safe tactics. That’s about all you can do in a situation like this, though.

Biking along the well-known Going To The Sun Road, the cyclists pull over for what appears to be a break, or maybe they saw the bear coming in the distance. Either way, the whole group of people start yelling at a bear.

“NO BEAR”

A general phrase in a loud voice usually does the trick for these nosey guys. Especially, when there’s a big group of people.

But out walks a big ol’ grizz.

These predators always send a chill down my spine. Even a small one is big and a big one is massive… they’re are absolute beasts.

The large bear walks on by as if to say “not today folks” and keeps on down the road.

“GO AWAY BEAR”

The man continues to shout even when they are clear and safe, just a crazy close encounter with the top of the food chain. Granted, not all bears are hyper-aggressive and encountering one doesn’t immediately mean you’re a dead man.

These kind of harmless interactions are quite common… but that being said, I ain’t trying to get that close to a grizz.

Remember to always be on guard out there, especially in national parks like Glacier.

Comments / 8

wolfslayer
2d ago

oh i hope it gets a high number of bicyclists!! great for everyone, less of them on the road and they do away with the bear as well...

Reply(2)
2
Related
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Glacier National Park#Linus Outdoor#Bears#National Parks#Cyclist#Grizzly Bear#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

198K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy