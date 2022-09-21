Read full article on original website
competition is good
3d ago
How come everybody is so upset about this?? We get offended now because a certain character is a different race than what you agree with? It’s not like they made a movie about Martin Luther King Jr. and made him white.. 🤣🤣 wow upset about a Disney movie..
Reply
6
djcjwkzoeo9286
4d ago
Boycott ✊️, write ✍️ Disney, I did. It's only an email, but. This will not be The Little Mermaid I want to see.
Reply(6)
6
djcjwkzoeo9286
4d ago
The Little Mermaid teaches us to Defy, Love intensely, Go After What we Want. This is the Spirit of Ariel. Fans are the same way. We are Passionate and try to be like her. This movie needs to be Defended. Ariel is White.
Reply(3)
3
