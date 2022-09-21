After two season, Kevyn Adams gets a contract extension.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres have given general manager Kevyn Adams a multi-year contract extension.

Adams has been at the helm for two full seasons and three NHL Drafts. Sabres owner Terry Pegula was quoted by Sabres.com,

"Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization," Sabres owner Terry Pegula said. "He is respected by players, coaches, staff, and peers around the league alike due to the poise with which he carries himself and the respect he reciprocates to every individual he encounters. He has grown in different roles throughout the organization, providing him unique perspectives that help him perform at the highest level as general manager.

"I, along with the fans and community, am happy to see Kevyn continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice. Additionally, I am appreciative of his communication skills and dedication to the entire organization. I am thrilled to extend Kevyn's contract and have him lead the Buffalo Sabres for several years to come."

In his three drafts, Adams and his staff have taken Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Owen Power, Isak Rosen, Aleksandr Kisakov, Matt Savoie, Noah Ostlund, Jiri Kulich and numerous others that with the right development, have a chance to become NHL players.

Through the trade market Adams has brought in Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs. Adams also hired the head coach in Don Granato who seems to have the full attention of this young team.

The players reported to training camp on Wednesday and will be on the ice Thursday. You'll be able to hear Adams press conference Thursday morning at 9:15