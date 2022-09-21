Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Ian forecasted to become major hurricane
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Ian is getting its act together as the storm approaches Cuba and puts the state of Florida in its sights. Winds are at speeds of 50 mph. Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Cuba. It will then...
Hurricane season’s peak serves as reminder to be prepared for storms
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - While two named storms spin in the Atlantic, Floridians could focus on a growing system that was producing showers and thunderstorms Thursday near the southern Windward Islands. The tropical wave has a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm in the next two days and a 90 percent chance within five days. As of midday Thursday, the storm was moving west-northwest toward the central Caribbean Sea. The storm is currently very close to the northern coast of Venezuela, creating an unfavorable environment for development. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Kelly Godsey expects the storm to strengthen over the next few days as it reaches the open waters of the Caribbean Sea. He says now is the time to make sure you’re prepared, in case the storm tracks toward Florida.
Members of team Cammack, Rubio and DeSantis canvassed neighborhoods in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 20 residents representing Congresswoman Kat Cammack, Senator Marco Rubio, and Governor Ron DeSantis were in Ocala for Super Saturday. They split up into teams door knocking and phone banking to encourage residents to vote for their candidates. Each person laid out signs and handed...
Some lawmakers held a discussion about reproductive rights in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Congressional Candidate Danielle Hawk and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki fried hosted the discussion at Heartwood Soundstage in the Downtown area. Hawk and Fried opened the conversation about voting to protect women’s rights to abortion and contraceptive access. They opened the floor for some residents to ask...
FPL to pass along tax savings to electric customers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - With a new federal law providing tax breaks for renewable energy, Florida Power & Light (FPL) on Friday asked state regulators to approve a plan that would pass along an estimated $384.1 million in savings to customers over the next three years. The...
Gov. DeSantis issues updates on state response to Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/WCJB) - On Sunday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Tropical Storm Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane and reach major hurricane strength before making landfall on Florida’s west...
Gov. DeSantis declares State of Emergency ahead of Tropical Depression 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties currently in the forecast path of a tropical depression. The governor also requested a pre-landfall Emergency Declaration from the federal government in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9. The declaration will make important resources and support available.
