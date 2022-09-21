To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - While two named storms spin in the Atlantic, Floridians could focus on a growing system that was producing showers and thunderstorms Thursday near the southern Windward Islands. The tropical wave has a 70 percent chance of developing into a named storm in the next two days and a 90 percent chance within five days. As of midday Thursday, the storm was moving west-northwest toward the central Caribbean Sea. The storm is currently very close to the northern coast of Venezuela, creating an unfavorable environment for development. However, National Weather Service Meteorologist Kelly Godsey expects the storm to strengthen over the next few days as it reaches the open waters of the Caribbean Sea. He says now is the time to make sure you’re prepared, in case the storm tracks toward Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO