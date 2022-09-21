Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Elvis, Stagwell, Team One & More
Fall is upon us and agencies around the world are entering Q4 with some big moves across the board. This week, we have strategic acquisitions, agency of record appointments and exciting announcements for the coming months. BAM Strategy. BAM Strategy chose Sounder as its new market intelligence partner for audio...
Nature.com
Confrontation of AlphaFold models with experimental structures enlightens conformational dynamics supporting CYP102A1 functions
Conformational dynamics plays a critical role for the function of multidomain electron transfer complexes. While crystallographic or NMR approaches allow detailed insight into structures, lower resolution methods like cryo-electron microscopy can provide more information on dynamics. In silico structure modelling using AlphaFold was recently successfully extended to the prediction of protein complexes but its capability to address large conformational changes involved in catalysis remained obscure. We used bacterial CYP102A1 monooxygenase homodimer as a test case to design a competitive modelling approach (CMA) for assessing alternate conformations of multi-domain complexes. Predictions were confronted with published crystallographic and cryo-EM data, evidencing consistencies but also permitting some reinterpretation of experimental data. Structural determinants stabilising the new type of domain connectivity evidenced in this bacterial self-sufficient monooxygenase were analysed by CMA and used for in silico retro-engineering applied to its eukaryotic bi-component counterparts.
getnews.info
Walter Shields Data Academy Is Giving Workers The Crucial Tools They Need To Stand Out
The SQL Zero to Hero Accelerator program by Walter Shields Data Academy is a must-take class for any business professional. This two-week online course is sure to improve anyone’s data skills. Data is essential for any business. Whether it be sales data, market trends, or employee performance, data significantly...
TechCrunch
On Deck tried to do it all. Now, it’s trying to do less, better
“Now that we are a leaner company with a focused mandate, it makes sense to return to our origins and operate as we had been for much of our history,” an On Deck spokesperson said via email. “Erik will remain deeply involved in On Deck, just as he has been since our beginnings.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
How the cloud-software startup Gusto won over investors and small businesses by breaking away from the pack
Founded in 2011, Gusto makes software for small businesses to manage their employee-related needs, from payroll to retirement savings.
TechCrunch
Alibaba Cloud pledges $1B to boost overseas alliance
The Chinese cloud giant is ready to double down on its overseas reach and announced today a $1 billion investment in a “global partner ecosystem upgrade.” Alibaba Cloud is now the world’s third-largest public cloud provider, an achievement that’s inseparable from the large network of local allies it’s formed worldwide.
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weave Named as a Leader in Five of G2’s Fall 2022 Reports
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, has released its Fall 2022 Reports on Optometry Software, Dental Practice Management, Patient Relationship Management (PRM) and Patient Engagement software. Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication platform for small business, was named a Leader in all five categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005756/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
CNBC
Starboard snaps up a position in Wix, and building free cash flow may become a focal point
Business: Wix.com is an Israeli information technology company that develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables users to create a website or web application. Their platform consists of three web creation products, each with a different purpose or primary audience: (i) Wix ADI, intended for fast website creation; (ii) the Wix Editor, intended for full website creation targeted at users with basic, average or above average technological skills; and (iii) Editor X, intended for advanced users such as design professionals. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wix had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions.
CoinDesk
Celsius Network Might Turn its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens; Crypto Mining Woes Linger
"The Hash" hosts discuss the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as it appears to be considering a plan to turn its debt into crypto “IOU” (“I Owe You”) tokens. Plus, what Compute North's bankruptcy filing means for giants like Marathon Digital, as a BTIG analyst downgrades the stock from buy to neutral.
Over 260 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users
MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Steadybit wants developers involved in chaos engineering before production
Steadybit, a German startup, wants to put it in reach of more developers by building these tests into the development pipeline. Today, the company announced the general availability of its chaos engineering product. Steadybit co-founder and CEO Benjamin Wilms says that by pushing back chaos testing into the development pipeline,...
Phys.org
How digital technologies and remote work affect well-being
Many people are kept from falling asleep by thoughts that revolve around work even after the workday is over. In collaboration with Professor Sandra Ohly from the University of Kassel, Professor Marcel Kern, Head of the Work and Health research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, investigates how digital technologies and remote work affect well-being.
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
Comments / 0