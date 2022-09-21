Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
FedEx hikes package rates, details cost cutting as demand weakens globally
The company said that its Express, Ground and Home Delivery rates will increase by an average of 6.9%. For its fiscal 2023, the company expects total cost savings of $2.2 billion to $2.27 billion. Last week, the company's stock sank after it posted preliminary revenue and earnings that fell short...
Nature.com
Confrontation of AlphaFold models with experimental structures enlightens conformational dynamics supporting CYP102A1 functions
Conformational dynamics plays a critical role for the function of multidomain electron transfer complexes. While crystallographic or NMR approaches allow detailed insight into structures, lower resolution methods like cryo-electron microscopy can provide more information on dynamics. In silico structure modelling using AlphaFold was recently successfully extended to the prediction of protein complexes but its capability to address large conformational changes involved in catalysis remained obscure. We used bacterial CYP102A1 monooxygenase homodimer as a test case to design a competitive modelling approach (CMA) for assessing alternate conformations of multi-domain complexes. Predictions were confronted with published crystallographic and cryo-EM data, evidencing consistencies but also permitting some reinterpretation of experimental data. Structural determinants stabilising the new type of domain connectivity evidenced in this bacterial self-sufficient monooxygenase were analysed by CMA and used for in silico retro-engineering applied to its eukaryotic bi-component counterparts.
Chunghwa Telecom Announced the Success of its 5G Private Network Deployment Project for DELTA Thailand with Joint Efforts of National Telecom Thailand and The White Space
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Chunghwa Telecom announces the successful deployment of the 5G Private Network for DELTA Electronics (Thailand) Bangpoo factory (Plant 1) this year, following the memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 5G private network collaboration by National Telecom (NT), The WhiteSpace (The WSP), and DELTA Electronics (Thailand) and Chunghwa Telecom in 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005411/en/ CHT President Shui-Yi Kuo, Delta Electronics (Thailand) President Jackie Chang, NT President Sanpachai Huvanandana & The WSP Board of Directors Chaiyod Chirabowornku (left to right) at 5G Smart Integral Solutions Day in Thailand. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TechCrunch
In Latin America, founders and investors seek to balance caution and optimism
In this year’s Latin America Digital Transformation Report, the investment team at Atlantico chronicles how the region leaves in its rearview mirror a decade-long boom in tech value creation. Peaking with 2021’s record $16 billion in venture funding, a nearly fourfold increase from the year prior, Latin America broke through to the world stage. But even though we saw the total funding being halved this year, the region still counts on greater investment volumes than any year prior to 2021, fueling that “cautious optimism.”
How the cloud-software startup Gusto won over investors and small businesses by breaking away from the pack
Founded in 2011, Gusto makes software for small businesses to manage their employee-related needs, from payroll to retirement savings.
FOXBusiness
Market turbulence, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty prompt dip in fintech investment: KPMG
Global investment in fintech tumbled in the first half of 2022 as investors contended with geopolitical uncertainty, turbulence in the public markets, scorching hot inflation and rising interest rates. According to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report released in September, total fintech investment fell from $111.2 billion in the second half...
Nature.com
Multi-scale-average-filter-assisted level set segmentation model with local region restoration achievements
Segmentation of noisy images having light in the background it is a challenging task for the existing segmentation approaches and methods. In this paper, we suggest a novel variational method for joint restoration and segmentation of noisy images which are having intensity and inhomogeneity in the existence of high contrast light in the background. The proposed model combines statistical local region information of circular regions centered at each pixel with a multi-phase segmentation technique enabling inhomogeneous image restoration. The proposed model is written in the fuzzy set framework and resolved through alternating direction minimization approach of multipliers. Through experiments, we have tested the performance of the suggested approach on diverse types of synthetic and real images in the existence of intensity and in-homogeneity; and evaluate the precision, as well as, the robustness of the suggested model. Furthermore, the outcomes are, then, compared with other state-of-the-art models including two-phase and multi-phase approaches and show that our method has superiority for images in the existence of noise and inhomogeneity. Our empirical evaluation and experiments, using real images, evaluate and assess the efficiency of the suggested model against several other closest rivals. We observed that the suggested model can precisely segment all the images having brightness, diffuse edges, high contrast light in the background, and inhomogeneity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
BBC
UK considering options after access to EU research scheme stalls
The government is "urgently" considering its next steps after its attempts to join a key EU research scheme once again stalled. The UK has been seeking to access Horizon Europe, the EU's €95.5bn (£81.2bn) scientific funding programme, since it left the EU. The government said the EU "continues...
U.K.・
Swiss central bank enacts biggest-ever hike to key rate
GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s central bank carried out the biggest hike ever to its key interest rate Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in aggressive moves to clamp down on inflation. The Swiss National Bank could not rule out that further increases beyond the rise of three-quarters of a percentage point “will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term,” said Thomas Jordan, chairman of SNB governing board. It aims to cool off inflation that came in at 3.5% in August, which is much lower than the record 9.1% in the 19 neighboring European Union countries that use the euro. The Swiss rate increased from minus 0.25% to 0.5%, ending several years of negative interest rates — a testament to the stable growth, low-inflation environment, coupled with Switzerland’s appeal as a safe haven for assets.
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced even more new features within its Now Platform Tokyo release. Designed to boost engagement and productivity across the enterprise, the new solutions help deliver better employee and customer experiences through simplified order management and scheduling functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005268/en/ Issue Auto Resolution (Graphic: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Impact of using different-sized touch keyboards on free-text keystroke dynamics authentication in the Arabic language
Authentication using keystroke dynamics (KD) has become an active research area due to its usability and security aspects. Nowadays, the scale of touch keyboard use has expanded to include most modern devices. Although KD typically focuses on a single device at a particular time, authentication systems are adjustable within their environments, as these systems' users frequently switch between multiple devices. Thus, this paper assesses users' typing behavior on different tablet devices with varying touch keyboard sizes. In particular, we empirically assess whether the validation results from free-text KD authentication vary depending on the touch keyboard size. The results reveal interesting research directions for future feasibility studies on changing the dynamic keystroke typing-pad effect on user-security and trust-authentication analysis.
CoinDesk
Celsius Network Might Turn its Debt Into Crypto ‘IOU’ Tokens; Crypto Mining Woes Linger
"The Hash" hosts discuss the bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network as it appears to be considering a plan to turn its debt into crypto “IOU” (“I Owe You”) tokens. Plus, what Compute North's bankruptcy filing means for giants like Marathon Digital, as a BTIG analyst downgrades the stock from buy to neutral.
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
You really don't understand how bad the energy crisis could get in Europe this year
Europe's energy crisis is already here, but these might still be the good days.
CNBC
Starboard snaps up a position in Wix, and building free cash flow may become a focal point
Business: Wix.com is an Israeli information technology company that develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables users to create a website or web application. Their platform consists of three web creation products, each with a different purpose or primary audience: (i) Wix ADI, intended for fast website creation; (ii) the Wix Editor, intended for full website creation targeted at users with basic, average or above average technological skills; and (iii) Editor X, intended for advanced users such as design professionals. As of Dec. 31, 2021, Wix had approximately 222 million registered users and 6 million premium subscriptions.
Pound hits fresh 37-year low after mini-budget rocks markets
The pound has hit a new 37-year low after the bonanza of tax cuts and spending measures in Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget threatened to undermine confidence in the UK. Sterling fell to $1.077 in early trading when Asia-Pacific markets opened after the weekend, closer to parity with the US dollar.
Made.com plans to cut third of staff as it seeks emergency investment or buyer
Furniture retailer is latest in a string of pandemic winners to see profits hit by cost of living crisis
Comments / 0