Segmentation of noisy images having light in the background it is a challenging task for the existing segmentation approaches and methods. In this paper, we suggest a novel variational method for joint restoration and segmentation of noisy images which are having intensity and inhomogeneity in the existence of high contrast light in the background. The proposed model combines statistical local region information of circular regions centered at each pixel with a multi-phase segmentation technique enabling inhomogeneous image restoration. The proposed model is written in the fuzzy set framework and resolved through alternating direction minimization approach of multipliers. Through experiments, we have tested the performance of the suggested approach on diverse types of synthetic and real images in the existence of intensity and in-homogeneity; and evaluate the precision, as well as, the robustness of the suggested model. Furthermore, the outcomes are, then, compared with other state-of-the-art models including two-phase and multi-phase approaches and show that our method has superiority for images in the existence of noise and inhomogeneity. Our empirical evaluation and experiments, using real images, evaluate and assess the efficiency of the suggested model against several other closest rivals. We observed that the suggested model can precisely segment all the images having brightness, diffuse edges, high contrast light in the background, and inhomogeneity.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO