Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s Love Story: A Timeline
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are set to tie the knot in Mexico on Saturday, July 19 -- look back at their love timeline, from their first public appearance, to their Dirty Dancing reenactment and more
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking update about her health battle after host fought cancer twice
GOOD Morning America co-host Robin Roberts has shared an inspiring story about her extended health troubles as the renowned anchor reflects on her cancer battle. Roberts, who overcame two separate cancer diagnoses, fought back tears as she celebrated 10 years since her life-saving bone marrow transplant. The beloved GMA host...
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
KiKi Layne Says Most of Her ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Scenes Were Cut: ‘#GotMyCheck’
“Don’t Worry Darling” cast member KiKi Layne has shared a post celebrating her time working on the film, while also alleging that a large fraction of her scenes didn’t make the final cut of the film. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Layne wrote that her and her co’star Ari’el Stachel were largely omitted from the film’s released version. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne captioned the post. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.” Layne concludes the message by expressing her love for Stachel, followed by the...
