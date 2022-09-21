“Don’t Worry Darling” cast member KiKi Layne has shared a post celebrating her time working on the film, while also alleging that a large fraction of her scenes didn’t make the final cut of the film. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, Layne wrote that her and her co’star Ari’el Stachel were largely omitted from the film’s released version. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet Ari’el Stachel,” Layne captioned the post. “They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life.” Layne concludes the message by expressing her love for Stachel, followed by the...

MOVIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO