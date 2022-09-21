The book focuses on self-motivation and how to pull oneself out of the darkness of depression. As daunting as it sounds, depression is a root cause of numerous mental illnesses and saps the self-motivation to perform even the simplest tasks. Head rocking, a book containing a message of self-motivation while focusing on human depression, has gained popularity and fame due to its engaging storyline. The book is authored by Russell Coyle and was published by Pen Culture Solution on 7th June 2022. Being a highly creative and professional author, Russell Coyle has penned the story beautifully by focusing on a young man striving hard to overcome the obstacles and challenges of his past, concentrate on his future and leave behind his worries. The story is highly relatable since it talks about life experiences and how the human mind becomes a victim of depression.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO