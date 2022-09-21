ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Grand Jury indictment returned against Chapmanville firefighters for misuse of public funds

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 4 days ago
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two members of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department have been named in a returned Grand Jury indictment which alleges the misuse of public funds.

According to the Logan County Commission, Thomas Perry and Cody Perry have been alleged to have used public money for private gain.

This follows felony charges previously filed against Lisa Wimmer for misuse of public funds allocated for the Man #2 Volunteer Fire Department, as well as a misdemeanor charge being filed against Wendell Hunter for alleged misuse of public funds while serving for the Verdunville Volunteer Fire Department.

“While acknowledging that every man and woman charged with a crime stands innocent until proven guilty, the nature of the allegations brought against these individuals is deeply concerning,” read a Wednesday afternoon statement from the Logan County Commission.

In response to the allegations, it has been declared that the distribution of taxpayer funds to Logan County Fire Departments will be reevaluated.

“No decisions can be made until the Commission conducts a public meeting and gives careful consideration to the issues,” the statement continued. “But any and all options will be considered in order to preserve the integrity of the fire departments providing critical services to the residents of this county.”

The issue will purportedly be discussed in greater detail during the upcoming meeting of the Logan County Commission, which is set to occur on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 3:00pm.

“The Logan County Commission wants to assure the public that the allegations against these individuals will not, in any way, affect the quality of fire service provided to the citizens of Logan County. However, procedures will be implemented to ensure greater oversight and accountability over how volunteer fire departments use taxpayer funds,” the statement concludes.

The Chapmanville Fire Department issued a statement on Tuesday indicating their cooperation with the investigation, as well as lack of involvement of the indicted individuals with the department’s finances for a number of months.

“We are aware of the indictment of two of our former members,” read the statement.

“These members have not dealt with our department finances or our operations for several months. We have been fully cooperative during this investigation. We are also aware that indictments are merely accusations. We have no further comment at this time.”

WSAZ

City of Huntington and Lifehouse discuss what led up to lawsuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the city of Huntington, there are dozens of sober living homes, but this week officials slapped the operator of 14 of those homes with a federal lawsuit. Officials say the suit stems from safety concerns. “We have an old city and so we have old...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Putnam County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Laura Danielle Jackson, 32, of Hurricane, pleaded guilty today to two counts of mail fraud and one count of aggravated identify theft. According to court documents and statements made in court, on September 17, 2018, Jackson was working at a South Charleston business when she obtained the personal identification information of an individual who applied for employment there. Between September 18, 2018, and September 27, 2018, Jackson applied for and received two separate credit cards with this individual’s stolen information and had the fraudulent credit cards mailed to her Hurricane residence. Jackson admitted that she activated the cards and purchased $10,626.70 in goods, merchandise and other items of value with them.
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV

MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two men sentenced to prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two men were sentenced to prison Thursday for trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine in a multi-state drug ring. Ramon David Alston, 42, of Decatur, Georgia was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release time for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Sentencing next week for former county attorney, wife

FRANKFORT — Sentencing is scheduled next week for former Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy, on federal wire fraud and theft charges. The Hogans are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. The former county attorney and his wife,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia ambulance company owner indicted for IRS fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Wyoming County man has been indicted for allegedly failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the United States Department of Justice. According to the DOJ, a federal grand jury indicted Christopher J. Smyth, of Pineville, on charges of four counts of “willful failure to pay over employment taxes” and […]
WOWK 13 News

Wayne County pursuit ends in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
