FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
WCVB
Thursday, September 29: Major Milestones
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It’s a milestone year for WCVB (50 years) and Chronicle (40 years)! Tonight we meet others who are marking major milestones this year. The Boston Gay Men’s Chorus is celebrating 40 years on the scene; we talk to original members who recall the early days. Marking 100 years are family-owned businesses George’s Shoes in Jamaica Plain and Lopez the Florist in Dorchester (where Erika Tarantal gets a lesson in flower-arranging). Tune in for those milestone stories and more. Then stay tuned for a prime-time special, WCVB: 50 Years.
WCVB
Barnes & Noble will replace two former Boston-area Amazon Books stores
DEDHAM, Mass. — Two Boston-area malls that were abandoned by Amazon earlier this year when the company decided to close all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores will soon become home to Barnes & Noble stores. It's a reversal from the status quo. Barnes & Noble's footprint has long been in...
WCVB
WCVB's Doug Meehan tries hand at being firefighter, EMS responder
BOSTON — Every day, firefighters and EMS professionals are out helping save lives. But what is it like to walk the in their boots and what does it take to do their job?. WCVB’s Doug Meehan had the chance to find out. At first glance, the image of...
WCVB
'Shoebert' the spectacle seal leaves Beverly pond, waddles to police station
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that has become a spectacle in Beverly crawled out of the freshwater pond where it's been drawing onlookers and waddled to look the city's police station. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week on the west side of...
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
WCVB
Monday, September 26: Dining Around the World
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Asian food scene is booming in Greater Boston, with many local restaurants focusing on region-specific dishes. Anthony Everett samples Thai “tapas” at Ma Hani Yom in Brookline. We visit old friends at Burmese restaurant Yoma in Allston. The popular Instagrammer known as “Boston Food Bae” takes us to her favorite udon restaurant, Futago in Boston. And we indulge in Korean dish Bibimbap at food truck Bibim Box. Those stops and more on tonight’s food journey.
WCVB
Massachusetts bed-and-breakfast ranked among top 10 haunted hotels in US
FALL RIVER, Mass. — USA Today has released its list of the top haunted hotels in the country, and a bed-and-breakfast in Massachusetts has made the list. The Lizzie Borden House, a B&B and museum in Fall River, came in at No. 10 on USA Today's 10Best list. In...
WCVB
Boston's Logan Airport ranked near bottom of annual customer satisfaction survey
BOSTON — An annual survey finds overall satisfaction with U.S. airports has fallen 2.5% in the past year and Boston Logan International Airport is ranked as one of the worst "mega airports" in the nation. J.D. Power's annual ranking of North America's 20 largest airports pins Logan at No....
WCVB
Wednesday, September 28: Holes in the Wall
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Restaurants that are off the beaten path, out of the way, just your friendly neighborhood “hole in the wall” -- we found plenty! We hit Vinny’s at Night, an Italian kitchen in Somerville that was born in the back of a variety store, and Exodus Bagels in Roslindale - serving handmade bagels out of a literal hole in the wall. We stop for breakfast at Hidden Kitchen in Boston’s South End and head to Lowell for stick-to-your-ribs specials at a spot with “hole in the wall” (Eliu’s Hole in the Wall) right in the name. Bring your appetite and your nose for a great local find.
WCVB
Young woman from Massachusetts killed in head-on-crash in Merrimack Valley
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after the vehicle she was traveling in was involved in a head-on crash in North Andover, according to police. North Andover police said the crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1800 Great Pond Road. The...
WCVB
Massachusetts prison weight rooms temporarily closed, advocates push for change after correction officer attacked
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Nearly a month after an inmate struck a correction officer in the head with gym equipment, critically injuring him, Massachusetts lawmakers toured the prison and met with the injured officer's family. "It was an incredible experience to be in a correction officer's world and be there...
WCVB
Problem solvers: Waterside assistance for broken boats, and a 'Hardtop Hotel' for Jeeps
NEEDHAM, Mass. — When a car breaks down on the road, there are options — tow trucks, and roadside assistance. But what to do when a boat breaks down? Captain Shawn Brule and his wife Stacy ownCape Towing and Salvage. They operate TowBoatUS Cape Cod/Plymouth. Similar to roadside assistance, a membership with TowBoatUS provides boaters waterside assistance, 24/7. Captain Brule and his fleet of six boats patrol one of the busiest regions in the country.
WCVB
Firefighters reunite with baby they helped deliver in Massachusetts home weeks ago
GEORGETOWN, Mass. — Firefighters in Georgetown, Massachusetts, got to meet a baby girl three weeks after they helped deliver her inside her home. The girl's mother, Alyssa, unexpectedly went into labor on Sept. 4 and her father called 911. Baby Olivia was born just minutes after firefighters arrived with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck.
WCVB
5 for Good: Lexington-based foundation fights pediatric brain tumors
LEXINGTON, Mass. — Six-year-old Isaac Clayman is very familiar with the children’s book,"Will Jax Be Home for Thanksgiving?" not just because his mother Samarrah Clayman wrote the story, but because Isaac lived the real thing. "I wrote it very much for my older daughter,” Samarrah Clayman said. “She...
WCVB
Bus fire on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major traffic jam on I-90 west
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A bus fire on Interstate 90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike, has caused a lengthy traffic backup on the highway. State police and Sturbridge fire officials said the bus fire happened at about 11 a.m. Saturday on I-90 west near Mile Marker 78.2 in Sturbridge.
WCVB
Friday, September 30: Chronicle History Quiz
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Join us for another of our trademark local history quizzes (don’t worry - still no grading!) Tonight we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street where three U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
WCVB
Massachusetts-based company has created a sustainable and machine-washable yoga mat
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Can you will a solution to life’s challenges? Donna Lee says she did. In January 2020 Lee took an online manifesting class that she says opened a new door in life. She doesn’t consider herself an inventor – after all, her 9-to-5 is a desk job - But she’s always considered herself a solution seeker. In this case, the problem was the shared mats this yoga practitioner found at the gym. She was never able to get them as clean as she wanted. Lee set out to create a reusable and washable yoga mat. Now herR-Yolo yoga mat is loved by locals and LA celebrities alike.
WCVB
Jorge Quiroga inducted into Mass. Broadcasters Hall of Fame
BOSTON — Retired WCVB journalist Jorge Quiroga was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Association hall of fame Thursday. When he started his news career, Jorge was Boston's first full-time Latino reporter. Jorge spent more than four decades with WCVB, covering some of the biggest stories including the blizzard of...
WCVB
First in series of 9-day closures of MBTA Green Line D Branch underway
NEWTON, Mass. — Less than one week after the reopening of the Orange Line and the Union Branch of the Green Line, the MBTA started a series of closures on the Green Line's busy D Branch on Saturday. The D Branch will close for three, nine-day periods between Sept....
WCVB
Mighty Moose 5K raising money for ovarian cancer research in Concord woman's memory
CONCORD, Mass. — A small Massachusetts town is making a big difference when it comes to the fight against ovarian cancer. Shortly before Jenna Swaim died from ovarian cancer at 43, the Concord mom told her family she wanted to leave a lasting mark. “One of the things that...
