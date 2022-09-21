NEEDHAM, Mass. — Can you will a solution to life’s challenges? Donna Lee says she did. In January 2020 Lee took an online manifesting class that she says opened a new door in life. She doesn’t consider herself an inventor – after all, her 9-to-5 is a desk job - But she’s always considered herself a solution seeker. In this case, the problem was the shared mats this yoga practitioner found at the gym. She was never able to get them as clean as she wanted. Lee set out to create a reusable and washable yoga mat. Now herR-Yolo yoga mat is loved by locals and LA celebrities alike.

