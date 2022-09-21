ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County police locate missing man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE:. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man. Police said 46-year-old Rayner Whitaker is described as being 6'0, 210lbs and was last seen at about noon on Saturday. Police believe he may be in the Pikesville area in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man taken by ambulance to hospital after southeast shooting Saturday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Highland neighborhood in southeast Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 5:20 p.m., Southeast District patrol officers were sent to the 3300 block of Esther Place, for a report of a shooting.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

1 dead, 1 injured in Anne Arundel Co. shooting

A shooting in Odenton, Maryland, left one man dead and another person hurt in the pre-dawn hours on Sunday, Anne Arundel County police said. It happened in the 1500 block of Annapolis Road, Odenton around 2:15 a.m., according to Anne Arundel County police. Police said the victims were targeted but...
ODENTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

60-year-old man shot in East Baltimore, police say

The Baltimore Police Department says a 60-year-old man was shot in his lower right leg early this morning in East Baltimore. Police said they responded to a shoot-spotter alert at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of McElderry Street. Later in the night, a victim suffering a gunshot wound...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Magic 95.9

Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on railroad tracks in South Baltimore. Police said on Sept. 21 just before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Kloman Street for a “suspicious death.” Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. […] The post Woman’s Body Found On RailRoad Tracks In South Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify three homicide victims from Tuesday, Wednesday

Baltimore City Police identified three people killed over two days this week:. 24-year-old Delon Bushrod was killed on September 20, 2022, in the 2800 block of Bookert Drive. 53-year-old Kelly Logan was killed on September 21, 2022, in the 2100 block of Kloman Street. 39-year-old Steven Gillus was killed on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify homicide victim found with trauma in Essex

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police homicide detectives have identified the victim found with trauma from an Essex homicide. Investigators say 27-year-old Andrew S. Miller was found by an officer who was patrolling the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. The officer said he found Miller with "trauma"...
ESSEX, MD

