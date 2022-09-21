ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Comments / 11

Bernard Fife MD
3d ago

Just because they were wearing FPL shirts doesnt mean anything. They could be fake or stolen by criminals looking to do harm. If someone doesnt think this happens I have some beachfront property to sell you in oklahoma. I will say if she was scared she shouldve called police first

Reply(1)
7
Lee Neely
3d ago

ONLY Port Orange would act like this to a 73 year old woman. shameful. the police when arrived should of safety checked the men then walked over to the owner and verify to her who they were, instead they arrest her. what if that was their mother alone? something needs to be followed up on this bogus arrest and those officers actions be put to question at the very least!!

Reply
7
tropical viking
3d ago

dam son im 20 acres off the road i shot before asking questions and never has a cop been stupid enough to question me using a gun to defend my property most likely cause im still holding it when they ask stupid questions

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Arrest made in possible road rage shooting that killed 1, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday announced an arrest was made in connection to a possible road rage shooting Saturday night that left a man dead. Ricardo Gibbs, 35, originally faced charges of attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm in his alleged role at the scene, from where police said he called dispatchers after shooting the victim in the torso. Following the victim’s death on Sunday, police said the charges against Gibbs were increased to first-degree murder.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Orange, FL
Port Orange, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WESH

Volusia County man sentenced for attacking librarian

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man will serve 20 years in prison for attacking and stabbing an employee at City Island Library in Daytona Beach. His attorney said 58-year-old Burnian Bedford has mental health issues and was off his medicine. “It's changed how I live my life,”...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Fpl
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Beach Police Officer Suspended for Excessive Force

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Department officer Kevin Allen has been suspended without pay after an incident last year in which he's accused of using excessive force during an arrest. The findings of an investigation into the incident have dictated what Officer Allen will serve a 12-hour suspension...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Missing, endangered Bunnell girl, 14, sought by Florida law enforcement

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered; the teen was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Espanola Road in Bunnell, FDLE said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A missing child alert was issued Saturday for a 14-year-old girl out of Flagler County, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Detectives say Akeelah Reddin has been missing since Wednesday and is considered endangered. According to FDLE, Reddin was last seen in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

New Smyrna Beach man has tools stolen, extorted for money

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is relieved after police helped him get back his box of tools, which was worth upward of $1,000. Ryan Stephens said he first noticed his toolbox was gone from his patio when he was on his way to work. Inside the box, there were multiple tools he uses for his motorcycle.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was threatened with a gun and had his car stolen in Pine Hills Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded at 6:14 p.m. to the 3000 block of N. Powers Drive, where they said the victim had been approached by two people who took his car at gunpoint.
PINE HILLS, FL
People

Dog Rescued After Being Thrown Off a Florida Bridge in Plastic Storage Bin from a Moving Car

"We will never understand why people do these cruel things to animals, but we feel fortunate that so many residents see something and say something," Orange County Animal Services said A 4-year-old dog now-named Daisy has found her forever home after surviving a "cruel" incident earlier this week. Orange County Animal Services in Florida shared an alert via its Facebook page on Thursday, stating that the day before authorities were called in after "someone had tossed a plastic tote over a bridge from a moving vehicle." "We will...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy