GoLocalProv
Man Rescued After Jumping in Water at WaterFire Saturday Night in Providence
Providence police assisted with rescuing a man who jumped in the Woonasquatucket River during WaterFire. Police were called to Waterplace Restaurant Saturday night to assist with WaterFire detail with a man who was hanging from the pier. Upon arrival, police said they saw the man was already in a police...
Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store. 12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window. Police say […]
motifri.com
Truck crashes backwards into Warwick storefront: No apparent serious injuries
A Toyota pickup truck crashed in reverse gear through the storefront of Wild Birds Unlimited, located in the plaza at 1000 Bald Hill Road, Warwick, shortly after 6pm on Saturday, Sep 24. The driver of the truck, a man looking to be about 60 years old, after being extricated from...
GoLocalProv
One Missing, One Injured in Crash Into Seekonk River off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and one person was found, but another person is missing. Police and rescue were on the scene early Sunday morning at the Gano Park boat launch. More than a half dozen emergency response vehicles were on site.
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Pawtucket
Crews in Pawtucket are on the scene of a hazmat situation early Friday morning.
Turnto10.com
Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
Boater rescued after vessel sinks during storm
Crews rescued a boater after a vessel sank during Thursday's storm, according to the Portsmouth Fire Department.
Meet Mac, Seekonk’s first official comfort dog
The Seekonk Police Department's newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.
‘Unbelievable’: Car crashes into Pawtucket business
This isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into the Pawtucket business, according to its president.
Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky
EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight. The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
Turnto10.com
Weak earthquake shakes Boxborough, Massachusetts
BOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 1.8 earthquake weakly shook Boxborough, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon at 1:54 pm. It was at a depth of 4.1 miles. STORM TEAM 10: Thunderstorms later Sunday into early Monday. Because it was below a magnitude 2.5, this earthquake is typically...
Turnto10.com
Residents line up for bottled water amid boil advisory in North Attleborough, Plainville
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Packed grocery stores and streets lined with cars Thursday, as residents in two Massachusetts towns searched for water bottles amid a boil water advisory. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, working with the towns of Plainville and North Attleborough, issued the advisory after...
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
GoLocalProv
Bus Driver, Monitor, and Six Students Taken to Hospital After Bus Hits Sinkhole in Providence
Six students — and a bus driver and monitor — were taken to the hospital after a school bus hit a sinkhole in Providence. Shortly after 8 AM on Friday, police were sent to 41 Marietta Street — off of Charles Street — for a report of a safety hazard.
Turnto10.com
Florida man accused of ditching bills at Aquidneck Island restaurants
(WJAR) — A Florida man was arrested on Friday in connection with several dine-and-dash incidents around Aquidneck Island. Middletown police said 58-year-old Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida, is accused of ditching the bill at at least three restaurants in Portsmouth and Middletown. Police said Addesa allegedly left Ida's...
Street flooding an issue in spots as storms die down
Showers and isolated storms are expected between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with the heaviest rain from noon to 4 p.m.
