Warwick, RI

WPRI 12 News

Car drives into store on Bald Hill Road

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business was heavily damaged Saturday night after a vehicle appears to have drove through the front of the store.  12 News was there at the Wild Birds Unlimited store on Bald Hill Road, where our camera crew saw a maroon vehicle sticking out of the businesses window.  Police say […]
WARWICK, RI
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Turnto10.com

Three sent to hospital in South Kingstown crash

(WJAR) — A crash in South Kingstown sent three individuals to the hospital on Thursday. Police said a car hit a tree on Stony Fort Road on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the injuries of the three occupants were not significant. Police Chief Matt Moynihan told NBC 10 speed...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders Capture Light In Sky

EAST PROVIDECE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45pm tonight.  The light in the sky is being described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. […]
BARRINGTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Weak earthquake shakes Boxborough, Massachusetts

BOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WJAR) — Did you feel it? A magnitude 1.8 earthquake weakly shook Boxborough, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon at 1:54 pm. It was at a depth of 4.1 miles. STORM TEAM 10: Thunderstorms later Sunday into early Monday. Because it was below a magnitude 2.5, this earthquake is typically...
BOXBOROUGH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

Police investigating vandalism at Fall River veterans park

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Fall River are investigating an act of vandalism at Veterans Memorial Bicentennial Park across from a war memorial. The vandalism happened sometime between Sunday and Monday, according to Fall River Deputy Chief of Police Barden Castro. The vandal tagged the pavement underneath a bench with black spray paint. The […]
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Florida man accused of ditching bills at Aquidneck Island restaurants

(WJAR) — A Florida man was arrested on Friday in connection with several dine-and-dash incidents around Aquidneck Island. Middletown police said 58-year-old Anthony Addesa of Palm Beach, Florida, is accused of ditching the bill at at least three restaurants in Portsmouth and Middletown. Police said Addesa allegedly left Ida's...
MIDDLETOWN, RI

