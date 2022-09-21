Read full article on original website
Do you have land for sale? Coroner takes to Facebook to seek suitable property
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner took to social media last week, looking for land that would suit a new building to house his office, a decontamination unit, garage for the county vehicles, and potential space for a forensic pathologist. According to Chuck Kiessling, Jr., he and the Lycoming County Commissioners met with UMPC officials earlier in September to discuss available land near the hospital where they could build a new facility. ...
State College
Centre County Drops to Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County moved to the low community level for COVID-19 for the first time in three weeks as new cases of the virus continued to decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. The county was at the medium level last week and the...
Appeal lands Lycoming County commissioners, controller back in courtroom
Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers was in court again Thursday to face the Lycoming County commissioners' appeal after winning her case in July. Her lawsuit was to determine who will preside over the county's payroll, ledgers, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The controller is also requesting the return of four county employees and various documents to the controller's office. ...
WJAC TV
Silo-related rescues: a closer look at what equipment fire departments use
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An Amish father and his two sons were killed Wednesday morning in Centre County in a silo accident on their family farm. Coroner Sayers says the three died as a result of asphyxiation from the gasses inside the silo. In light of that recent...
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
Amid budget crunch, Penn State trustees spent nearly $318,000 on meals, lodging, and more for meetings
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s Board of Trustees spent nearly $318,000 on its past six in-person meetings, covering the travel, lodging, food, and other expenses of attendees, according to newly released records. The 38-member board spent more than $155,500 on food and associated costs for the gatherings —...
Jeptha Hughes: The man who put the Hughes in Hughesville
Hughesville, Pa. — In the southeastern position of Lycoming County is the borough of Hughesville, which was incorporated in 1852. However, the borough’s history begins decades before that with the purchase of the land in 1816 from a farmer named John Heap. He sold the property to Jeptha Hughes. “(Jeptha Hughes) soon…laid out a town. It first took the name ‘Hughesburg’,” a writer said in the “History of Lycoming County”...
Another Lycoming County Prison inmate is dead
Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate at Lycoming County Prison was taken to UPMC Williamsport on Wednesday after an apparent suicide attempt, according to county officials. The inmate, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the emergency room shortly after his arrival. Matthew McDermott, chief clerk at the Lycoming County Commissioners office said the incident was immediately referred to the district attorney's office. The district attorney's office will begin an investigation, as it is standard protocol for any prison death. This is the second reported inmate death this month. On Sept. 5, Joel Kendall, 49, of Williamsport, was found dead in his cell. The cause of death is pending toxicology results and further testing. Related Reading: Inmate found dead at Lycoming County Prison
fox8tv.com
Farming / Silo Dangers
In the wake of three people dying inside a Centre County farm silo Wednesday morning, we asked experts about the common dangers associated with working inside silos. Law enforcement officials say silo gas caused the three deaths. Douglas Braff spoke with agriculture experts on Wednesday about this. In total happenstance,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Vehicle Collides with Fallen Tree in Pike Township
PIKE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle collided with a tree that had fallen onto the roadway in Pike Township on Thursday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, the incident occurred around 1:18 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, on Greenville Pike, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say a...
abc23.com
100 Mile Yard Sale Expanding
The Quarter Century old 100 mile yard sale event is getting even bigger. It will now include more of Clearfield County and a portion of Centre County. And they’re really thinking ahead for this it’s scheduled for July 21st and 22nd of next year. This will be the...
abc23.com
Fatal Centre County Farm Accident
State police confirm three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday for people reportedly trapped in a silo. Crews on scene were told several people...
Sheetz store in Lewisburg to temporarily close for renovations
Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Sheetz store at International Drive will be closing next week for a period of six months for major renovations. A sign on the door of the store says the closure will begin on Oct. 2. The new building will be expanded to 6,000 square-feet, according to Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz. This will include a "restaurant-style experience" with self-service kiosks and additional seating both inside and outside, Ruffner says. ...
Third assault charge for Lycoming County man
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was hurt after a man threw her to the ground during an argument, Williamsport Police Officers said. The woman was allegedly assaulted by Jesse Davis on the morning of Sept. 17 near the 600 block of Hepburn Street. An argument started after the 24-year-old Davis accused the woman of not loving him, Officer Nicholas Carrita said. At one point, Davis reportedly grabbed the woman and...
Fugitive task force join hunt for Clinton County man
Lock Haven, Pa. — Nationwide fugitive task forces have joined the hunt for a wanted man out of Clinton County, who authorities said has fled his last known address and deactivated his cell phone. An arrest warrant was issued on Aug. 15 for Jimmy “Hank” Carlton Henry on charges related to the assault of a minor. The incidents occurred between April 9-20 in 2020, police said. Henry was charged with second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old, and endangering the welfare of children. Henry’s whereabouts are currently unknown to authorities. Anyone with information on Henry’s whereabouts is being asked to call Mill Hall Police at 570-726-4597 or the Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936. Docket sheet
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details on Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Clearfield Man
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Clearfield man was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Morris Township last Wednesday. On Wednesday, September 21, around 1:10 p.m., Clearfield-based State Police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, Clearfield County. A 2008 Honda Fit, driven by...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport business operator charged with fraud in Beech Creek Township elevator incident
LAMAR, PA – Lamar state police have charged a Williamsport business operator for failing to complete an elevator installation for a Beech Creek area couple. State police on Wednesday posted a release that said Michael William Bloom, 43, of Williamsport was arrested after their investigation into a case of home improvement fraud. The victims were identified as a 62-year-old male and a 57-year-old female, the location listed as Haagen Lane in Beech Creek Township.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of $130K in Cash, Jewelry from Burnside Township Residence
BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of approximately $130,000 worth of cash and jewelry from a Burnside Township residence on Tuesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a burglary was reported around 1:23 p.m. at...
Insurance dispute over legal action against Pa. highway contractor lands in federal court
WILLIAMSPORT — A dispute between a major Pennsylvania highway contractor and its insurance carrier has landed in federal court. Twin City Fire Insurance of Hartford, Connecticut, Thursday filed a complaint in U.S. Middle Court against Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. The issue is whether Twin City’s policy covers the legal...
New owners taking over the Acme BBQ location
Williamsport, Pa.— The owners of Lucky Bear BBQ, a catering business based out of Montoursville, announced on Facebook that they'd be taking over the location that formerly housed Acme BBQ in Williamsport to open a dine-in and take-out restaurant. "Lucky Bear BBQ will continue to offer catering at events but will be also be reopening Acme BBQ Company for dine in/take out," the post reads. The site of the former...
