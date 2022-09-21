ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Marvels’ director admits she was ‘annoyed’ by polarizing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ scene

As the second highest-grossing film in the history of cinema that drummed up a ton of repeat business, Avengers: Endgame clearly captured the hearts and minds of audiences all around the world. However, one scene in particular continues to generate plenty of divisive discourse, and it turns out that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta isn’t a fan, either.
A rapid-fire sci-fi fantasy sequel deliriously decimates the Netflix Top 10 in 57 countries

It’s easy to pile onto Hollywood for cranking out as many sequels as possible in the shortest timeframe, especially when the law of diminishing returns begins to set in when additional installments arrive on a near-annual basis. Spare a thought for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, then, which spent half a decade waiting for its conclusion before dropping the final two chapters in serious rapid succession.
Pedro Pascal has some unique ideas for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 4

Despite being just a few months past the release of season three of The Mandalorian, Star Wars star Pedro Pascal has shared ideas with his co-stars for season four of the show. And his pitches are somewhat different from what we saw in seasons one and two, but it could give more insight into some of the show’s secondary characters, as well as tiny hints on season three’s story.
Veteran Marvel fans remain obsessed with the ‘Captain America’ movie Kevin Feige wants you to forget

Everyone knows that the Fantastic Four have already appeared in four live-action movies boasting three different lineups, which includes an adaptation that was never intended to be released at all, as well as one of the worst comic book blockbusters ever made. However, it appears as though a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans aren’t aware of Captain America‘s feature-length past.
A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
‘Pearl’ makes a killing at the box office, proving Mia Goth is our new Scream Queen

Mia Goth has confirmed herself as the new scream queen for the 2020s, as Pearl makes a sizable splash at the box office. The prequel to Ti West’s divisive horror flick X has made a name for itself within its opening week, fueling the fire of 2022 being a year for non-franchise films. Off a reported budget of $1 million, the sequel has grossed $6 million domestically making its money back comfortably before any international release.
Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
‘Rings of Power’ fans ready and willing to fall in love with another elf/dwarf combo

The Lord of the Rings gave people one of the greatest bromances in literature and movie history, that of the elf Legolas and dwarf Gimli. The two went from grudgingly agreeing to work together to trusting one another with their lives, with their friendship surviving long after their mission was over. Now, in Amazon’s The Rings of Power, fans have been given yet another elf/dwarf friendship to be happy about in the form of Lord Elrond and Prince Durin IV.
A terrifying deep sea encounter has people thinking the alien from ‘NOPE’ is real

Every time fiction tries to create terrifying monsters, the real world has to have the last word. There’s no place on Earth scarier than the deepest depths of the ocean, and a giant phantom jellyfish that’s been making the rounds online resembles the human-eating flying alien in Jordan Peele’s NOPE a little too much.
Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3

Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship. The second season may have proven to be a lot...
An all-time comic book great dusts itself off for another round on streaming

The superhero genre has become so all-encompassing that the argument over which comic book adaptation can truly be named as the very best will never reach a definitive or unanimous conclusion, but anyone in their right mind will surely admit that Logan deserves to at least be among the top contenders.
