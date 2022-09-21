Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee suspicious death investigation near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this matter. In the meantime, anyone with information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
wtmj.com
Weekend gun violence claims three lives in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE – Three people were killed by gun violence in Milwaukee over the weekend, including a 31-year-old woman. Police say she was killed around 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Galena. No other details surrounding her death were released. On Friday, officers were called to the scene of a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Galena fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Galena early Saturday, Sept. 24. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot around 3:20 a.m. and died of her injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded on Walnut, near Rooseselt MS
MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired on W. Walnut Street near Milwaukee's Roosevelt Middle School late Friday, Sept. 23 – wounding a 38-year-old man, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital – and is expected to survive. Nobody is in...
MPD: Woman shot and killed near 38th and Galena early Saturday
Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed early Saturday morning, not far from Washington Park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
53rd and Villard homicide; Milwaukee County medical examiner on scene
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the homicide of a man near 53rd and Villard in Milwaukee on Sunday, Sept. 25. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. This is a developing story.
Milwaukee Police Department investigating "suspicious death"
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a suspicious death. The incident happened about 10:40 p.m. last night near Palmer Street and Keefe Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 hurt at 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person is dead and a second person wounded after a shooting near 8th and Atkinson on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious gunshot injuries and was hospitalized. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The family of James "Trell" Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has been a painful...
CBS 58
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man found guilty in Radisson Hotel shooting that injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday in a shooting that injured three Wauwatosa police officers at the Radisson Hotel in November of 2021. Kenneth Burney, 34, was charged with four counts first-degree intentional homicide and three counts first-degree reckless injury, along with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home
MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amber Corrao sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison in fatal hit-and-run crash
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amber Corrao on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side. Corrao pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a charge of hit-and-run...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
Comments / 0