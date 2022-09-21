ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee suspicious death investigation near Palmer and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a suspicious death near Palmer and Keefe that happened late Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials say they were dispatched to the neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. We have reached out to Milwaukee police for more information on this matter. In the meantime, anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car fire; body with gunshot wound found inside vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting near 15th and Congress in Milwaukee early Sunday, Sept. 25. A 26-year-old man died from his injuries. Initially, Milwaukee firefighters were called to the area for a car fire. After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located a body inside the vehicle. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Weekend gun violence claims three lives in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – Three people were killed by gun violence in Milwaukee over the weekend, including a 31-year-old woman. Police say she was killed around 3:20 a.m. Saturday near 38th and Galena. No other details surrounding her death were released. On Friday, officers were called to the scene of a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Galena fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Galena early Saturday, Sept. 24. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was shot around 3:20 a.m. and died of her injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Townsend, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded on Walnut, near Rooseselt MS

MILWAUKEE - Shots were fired on W. Walnut Street near Milwaukee's Roosevelt Middle School late Friday, Sept. 23 – wounding a 38-year-old man, police say. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital – and is expected to survive. Nobody is in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee freeway shooting, 'Most Wanted' subject sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who was previously one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2019 shooting on Interstate 43. In October 2021, a jury found 30-year-old Jomuel Lozano-Martinez guilty of three counts: first-degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (from a vehicle at/toward a building or vehicle) and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; 1 dead, 1 hurt at 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person is dead and a second person wounded after a shooting near 8th and Atkinson on Friday, Sept. 23. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday. The first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee male, suffered serious gunshot injuries and was hospitalized. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in head at party, 10 years later, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - The family of James "Trell" Jackson of Milwaukee is looking for justice a decade after their loved one was killed. The 33-year-old was shot outside a party in 2012. His family does not want this case to go cold. For 10 years, Sept. 22 has been a painful...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in double shooting near 8th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and seriously injured another Friday, Sept. 23. It happened around 12:23 p.m. near 8th and Atkinson. Police say the first victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Medical examiner called to homicide near 37th and Galena

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a homicide near 37th and Galena Saturday, Sept. 24. The ME says the victim is an adult female. Milwaukee police are investigating. This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man found guilty in Radisson Hotel shooting that injured 3 Wauwatosa police officers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday in a shooting that injured three Wauwatosa police officers at the Radisson Hotel in November of 2021. Kenneth Burney, 34, was charged with four counts first-degree intentional homicide and three counts first-degree reckless injury, along with drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a felon, and bail jumping.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 35th and Forest Home

MILWAUKEE - A car crashed and ended off the roadway near 35th and Forest Home Avenue in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 25. When a FOX6 News crew was on the scene, a tow truck operator was in the process of getting the car out from the gully that it landed in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Villard shooting; Milwaukee boy taken to hospital

MILWAUKEE - A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot Thursday night, Sept. 22 on the city's north side. According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. The victim had non-fatal injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment Friday morning. What led to the shooting isn't yet known, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee missing man last seen near 124th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Nathaniel Schieble, 26, last seen Sunday, Sept. 25 near 124th and Appleton. Schieble was last seen around 11 a.m. He's described as white, standing 6'1" tall, weighing 201 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Amber Corrao sentenced; 1 1/2 years prison in fatal hit-and-run crash

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Amber Corrao on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to one-and-a-half years in prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist on Milwaukee's south side. Corrao pleaded guilty on Aug. 4 to a charge of hit-and-run...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI

