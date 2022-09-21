Read full article on original website
51st annual Sorghum Festival held in Morgan County
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks flocked to Morgan County on Saturday for the 51st annual Sorghum Festival. The festival is known for sorghum production, but also a tent stretching almost the length of a football field, which is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. “Well it’s...
KSP names new Post 11 commander
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London has a new post commander. Knott County native Captain James Ryan Catron is a 20 year veteran with the force. He joined KSP in 2002 as a member of Cadet Class 79. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009...
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 31 and returned 50 felony indictments, two felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
LAWRENCE BOE: $9.28 million of current $12.36 million fund balance is designated for career technical building
A regular meeting of the Lawrence County Board of Education was held in the LCHS library on September 19, 2022, at 6:00 PM. Board members Heath Preston (Chairman), Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson were all present for the meeting. Dr. Robbie Fletcher gave the communication update...
Plans announced to complete parkway to Prestonsburg
Prestonsburg, Ky. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While...
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
Multiple county health departments team up to provide free drive-thru flu shots
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Health Department and Johnson County Health Department recently worked together to provide free drive-thru flu shots at the weigh station in the East Point community of Floyd County. Floyd County Public Health Director Martha Ellis and Johnson County Health Director Julie Bush...
Assisted living facility owners, DHHR say walkout forced residence out
UPDATE (12:07 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22): The owner of Grayson Assisted Living says that he took all the right steps in notifying the OHFLAC about his intent to close his facilities but that employees walked off the job on Thursday. The owner of Grayson Assisted Living, Kevin Grayson sent 13 News the following statement: […]
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Gubernatorial Candidate Will Host Separate Event After Being Barred from Upcoming Republican Party Campaign Event in Floyd County, Kentucky
INDEPENDENCE, KY - Gubernatorial Candidate Eric Deters has released the following statement to members of the press after being barred from an event hosted by the Floyd County Republican Party. To: Kentucky State Press. From: Eric Deters. (859) 250-2527. Date: September 21, 2022. RE: Floyd County Republican Party Event. The...
Day Time Closures Scheduled for KY 581 Johnson County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of a two-day temporary daytime closure on KY 581 In Johnson County. Crews will be repairing multiple cross drains in the Tutor Key area at mile point 3.26 (.63 miles West of KY 993 and 3.2 miles North of KY 40) beginning next week.
District Wide Paint Striping Begins Sunday, September 25
Motorists in Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence, and Martin counties can expect to encounter a slow-moving caravan of trucks and equipment as district-wide paint striping begins this week. Crews will begin striping yellow center lines along secondary and supplemental state routes over the next three to four weeks. Motorists can expect short...
Water Assistance Program Available!
Big Sandy Community Action Program has announced a water assistance program, which will run from September 23 through 30 and will assist clients in Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties who were affected by the recent flooding. Assistance is first come, first serve until funds have been exhausted. ASSISTANCE...
State pledges funds to help rebuild infrastructure in Bell County
Bell and Harlan counties are the beneficiaries of $244,950 in awards to improve infrastructure by resurfacing three roads and extending water service to unserved households. The announcement of the funding was made this week by Gov. Andy Beshear. Beshear also recommended that Kingdom Come State Park receive $200,000 in funding...
‘I didn’t have him there this time’: Floyd County family recovering from flooding after death of father, husband
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late July, severe flooding damaged many homes, businesses, and other properties in the Wayland community of Floyd County. “Out of all the flooding that I’ve dealt with, that was the worst,” said Michael Caudill, whose home received damage from flood waters. “I’ve never seen water rise as quick and come in as quick as what that did.”
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
Wise Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing man. Officials said Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos, 32, was last seen Monday, Sept. 19. They said a missing person report was filed. If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call...
Sentencing next week for former county attorney, wife
FRANKFORT — Sentencing is scheduled next week for former Lawrence County Attorney Michael Hogan and his wife, Joy, on federal wire fraud and theft charges. The Hogans are scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Frankfort. The former county attorney and his wife,...
