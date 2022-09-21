MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. “I was kind of with everyone else. When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “But his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose. And as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 31 MINUTES AGO