TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Chicago Bulls Land Deandre Ayton In Major Trade Scenario
The story of the modern big man has been an interesting one in the NBA. For a long time, their job description was fairly consistent. An overwhelming majority of big men were expected to stay in the paint – on both ends of the floor. If you could score in the post, and defend the rim, you had a job as an NBA center.
Santos recreates Week 1 endzone slide after win
Cairo Santos missed out on the Bears' Week 1 celebration when the team ran into the endzone and slid through the drenched turf. So, he decided to make up for it. "I didn't do it last time. I'm gonna do it," Santos said while the team was walking off the field from its win. Following that, he did a short-lived slide near the goal line.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Chargers DE Joey Bosa out with groin injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin
NFL・
Justin Fields shares brutal critique of his own play
There’s no way to sugar coat it. Even though the Bears managed to beat the Texans 23-20 in Week 3, Justin Fields did not play well. “Straight up, I played likeー I want to say the “a” word, but I won’t, so I’ll say I just played like trash,” Fields said. “Played terrible, and really just gotta be better.”
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Mooney stayed after Bears' win to catch footballs
Another unproductive week for Darnell Mooney. The Bears' first pass option recorded two catches for 23 yards during the team's win over the Houston Texans. That stat line brings his yearly totals to four catches for 27 yards. For this, the third-year receiver hung back after the team departed the...
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. “I was kind of with everyone else. When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “But his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose. And as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”
Roquan Smith comes up with clutch, late-game INT
Roquan Smith comes up with a clutch, late-game interception against the Houston Texans to help the Bears secure their second win of the season. Smith jumped a route and intercepted Davis Mills in the Texans' territory, setting up Cairo Santos for a 30-yard field goal that sealed the game at the buzzer.
WATCH: Scenes Inside The Guardians Locker Room Afer Clinching The American League Central
Cleveland's locker room was a party after the youngest team in baseball clinched the American League Central and is headed to the postseason.
Smith, Johnson questionable for Texans game
Two Bears defensive stars are officially questionable for this Sunday’s Week 3 matchup against the Texans. Standout cornerback Jaylon Johnson is battling a quad injury, while starting WILL linebacker Roquan Smith is working through a hip injury. Johnson’s status is a little more concerning, since he started the week...
Montgomery sports a Tarik Cohen t-shirt on game day
David Montgomery shows his support and fandom for his former teammate, Tarik Cohen, wearing a designer t-shirt to Sunday's Bears game with his name and picture. Montgomery and Cohen were teammates in the backfield for two years in Chicago. The Bears drafted Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft. The team selected Montgomery in the draft two seasons later.
Motivated Giolito looks to finish rough '22 on high note
Lucas Giolito pushed back when asked how surprising or shocking it is that the White Sox are in their current position so late in the season. “I wouldn't say it's surprising or shocking,” Giolito said Friday. “We've had a whole season of not putting things together. Tonight, another tough loss late.”
NFL insider: Bears to be 'active in receiver market'
Anticipate the Bears to be active in the trade market for one of their weakest position groups, according to one NFL insider. "Expect the Bears to be active in the receiver market a few weeks before the trade deadline," Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports said. The Bears have one of...
Tracking White Sox standings, playoff odds
1. Guardians: 83-67 2. White Sox: 76-74 (seven games back) 3. Twins: 73-77 (10 games back) AL Wild Card standings (top 3 qualify) 1. Blue Jays: 84-66 (+1 1/2 games) 2. Rays: 83-67 (+ 1/2 game) 3. Mariners: 82-67 ( - ) 4. Orioles: 78-71 (four games back) 5. White...
Cairo witnessed Pujols’ drive to be great from the start
Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo celebrated Albert Pujols’ major milestone from afar this week, reaching out to the Cardinals slugger after he hit his 700th career home run Friday night. “It was awesome,” Cairo said. “I texted him and congratulated him. It’s nice to see so many homers...
David Montgomery leaves Bears game with leg injury
Bears running back David Montgomery left with a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Texans. Montgomery spent a concerning amount of time on the ground with help from trainers. The running back left the game under his power but proceeded to the locker room after an evaluation in the team's blue medical tent.
