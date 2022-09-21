Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Out Of Action With Very Unique Disease
That’s a unique one. There have been all kinds of injuries and issues that have kept wrestlers out of the ring over the years. Most of the medical issues you hear about are injury related, but sometimes a condition will pop up that makes things that much odder to hear. That seems to have been the case again, as a former WWE star is out of action for a pretty unique reason.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
wrestlingrumors.net
LOOK: Brock Lesnar’s New Photo Sparks Online Backlash From Fans (Slightly Graphic Photo)
They don’t seem happy with him. There are no people in wrestling, or almost anywhere else for that matter, like Brock Lesnar. In addition to being one of the most successful WWE stars of all time and a champion in multiple other sports, Lesnar is known for his love of hunting and fishing. However, one of those things has landed him in some hot water, at least from some fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Brings Another Name Back To WWE
Vince McMahon retired back in July and Triple H took over WWE creative shortly after. Since then The Game has been putting his regime together and it seems that he’s brought another familiar name back into the fold. PWInsider is reporting that Gabe Sapolsky is back with WWE. Gabe...
Yasmine Lopez Shares Rare Photos Of Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs’ Alleged Second Son On Instagram
For the past couple of years, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has charmed sports fans and Dallasites with the quips from his adorable son, Aidan, who is often by the athlete's side at press conferences. However, Diggs is known to have one more son apart from his older child. Born...
NFL・
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Think 1 Player Was Kicked out of the Jury
Rumors suggest that one 'Big Brother 24' jury member was kicked out of the jury house, and fans are starting to believe the speculation.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Recently Departed AEW Star Allegedly Tried To Get Other Stars To Jump To WWE
Is that a mutiny? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works. After so many years of WWE dominating the industry, there is now a new promotion on the rise that is allowing wrestlers a fresh place to go. That has been a game change, but at the same time, not everyone who goes there is going to be happy. That seemed to be the case with one star, but some others shut him down.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Shayna Baszler Finds The Ronda Rousey Criticism Frustrating
Shayna Baszler and Ronday Rousey's relationship goes way back to their early MMA days. Along with Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, the two women were not only roommates, but also trained together at the Glendale Fighting Club gym. As a foursome, they were at one point coined the "Four Horsewomen of MMA." On the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baszler touched on how criticism towards Rousey bothers her.
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Responds To WWE Stars Unhappy With Celebrity Involvement
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, World Wrestling Entertainment's undisputed Universal Champion, took to the airwaves to deliver his sermon once again, this time in an interview with "SecondsOut" host Radio Rahim. Following WWE's heated press conference on Saturday, September 19, which confirmed Reigns' Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul at...
stillrealtous.com
Bray Wyatt Responds To Tweet About His Rumored WWE Return
Recently WWE has been playing the song “White Rabbit” at live events and TV tapings, and earlier this week a teaser video was unveiled for the White Rabbit when a QR code was cleverly placed in the background on Raw. The teaser video flashed the number “9.23” which has led many to wonder if there could be some sort of reveal on SmackDown tonight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Announces Violent Match For Extreme Rules
Tie them up. There are a lot of stipulations that can be added to a match to make it more personal. That being said, the tricky part is to figure out which stipulation fits in with which story. That can be rather difficult and you can see when something doesn’t quite work. WWE has a hit and miss record with picking stipulations, but this time they seem to have figured it out quite well.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
ComicBook
WWE's Newest SmackDown Bray Wyatt Tease Has Been Solved
WWE's latest episode of SmackDown was already rather loaded, but then WWE got fans buzzing even more when they revealed another QR code tease during the episode. At one point Hit Row, The Street Profits, Natalya, Drew Gulak, and more were all partying backstage, and when the camera flashed by a table a QR code could be seen. The code led people to a game where you had to get the white rabbit through a red door, and once you walk through the door, you are given a set of coordinates. People have figured out where those coordinates lead, and you can check out the post in action below.
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Malakai Black And Other AEW Names Reportedly Contacted By WWE
Malakai Black was reportedly not the only AEW talent WWE sent out feelers to about a potential return to the company recently. According to Fightful Select, the likes of Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Swerve Strickland were also contacted by the Triple H-led WWE Talent Relations department. All three of those wrestlers, besides Black, were part of Triple H's version of "NXT" a few years ago.
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Praises Legend For Always Being Good To Him
While Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman was signing for K&S WrestleFest, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger helped him out early on in his career. "Before all of that, I always thought he was a wonderful guy," said Waltman. "He was so good to me. From the first time I came on to WWF, I wasn't making any money. He was one of the guys — like I was getting paid, just wasn't much. He would take me with him. Let me travel with him, let me stay in his room with him, and he wouldn't take a dime. F–ing love that guy. Even in WCW when we were together."
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
Comments / 0