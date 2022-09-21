ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27

Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
WORLD
SkySports

St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign

Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohan Smith
Person
Mike Rush
SkySports

Bristol Rovers 0-1 Accrington: Joe Pritchard seals Stanley win

Bristol Rovers' winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium. Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.
SOCCER
SkySports

Stuart Lancaster to leave Leinster to become Racing 92 director of rugby

Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster to become director of rugby at French club Racing 92 at the end of this season. Lancaster has been Leinster's senior coach since 2016, working under head coach Leo Cullen, while he spent four years as England boss before stepping down after the 2015 World Cup.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Grand Final#The Match Review Panel
SkySports

Doncaster 4-1 Crawley: Rovers end losing run with emphatic win

George Miller scored twice as Doncaster ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 4-1 triumph over struggling Crawley. Joseph Olowu put Rovers ahead just before the break but James Tilley levelled for the visitors almost immediately. Miller's second-half brace, the first from the penalty spot, saw Doncaster...
SPORTS
SkySports

Bradford 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Vadaine Oliver rescues point for Bantams

Vadaine Oliver rescued a point for Bradford with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon. The Dons ended a four-game losing run but were denied a come-from-behind victory at the death at Valley Parade. Scott Banks fired the home side in front after four minutes with a...
SOCCER
SkySports

Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand

It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat

Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
SPORTS
SkySports

Plymouth 2-1 Ipswich: Morgan Whittaker hits winner to send Argyle top of League One

Two goals in six second-half minutes saw Plymouth come from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1 and leapfrog them at the Sky Bet League One summit. The first goal of a game that was played at the highest intensity from the off came six minutes before the break, when former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo, with a stroke of luck, looped a shot over Michael Cooper (39).
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy