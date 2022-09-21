Read full article on original website
Super League Grand Final: Kristian Woolf backs St Helens for five in a row | Rohan Smith: Leeds Rhinos were second-best
Kristian Woolf is in no doubt St Helens are well-placed to make a push for a fifth-straight Betfred Super League title in 2023 after their 24-12 win over Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Grand Final. The Australian signed his time off as Saints head coach by overseeing a record-breaking fourth-straight win...
Clare Shine: Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward to retire from playing at 27
Glasgow City and Republic of Ireland forward Clare Shine has announced her retirement as a player after Sunday’s SWPL match against Hearts. Over two spells with Glasgow City - either side of a return to her homeland to play for Cork City - Shine made 105 appearances and scored 70 goals, making her the joint-11th highest goalscorer in Glasgow City history.
Gallagher Premiership: Worcester thrash Newcastle 39-5 | Warriors players voted on whether to play against Falcons
Worcester Warriors director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed his players held a vote on Friday over whether to go ahead with Saturday's match against Newcastle Falcons. The Sixways club face being suspended from all competitions on Monday unless they can convince the Rugby Football Union they have a credible financial plan to continue.
St Helens' Mark Percival hoping for positive news on injury ahead of England's World Cup campaign
Grand Final winner Mark Percival is hoping to get the all-clear from a knee specialist to play for England in the World Cup. The 28-year-old St Helens centre is driven by an underwhelming experience in the last World Cup in 2017 when he was taken to Australia by then coach Wayne Bennett but made his only appearance in the final group game against France as England went on to reach the final.
England Women vs India Women: Live updates from final ODI game at Lord's as hosts look to avoid series sweep
Follow over-by-over updates from Lord's as England take on India's women looking to avoid a series sweep. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Bristol Rovers 0-1 Accrington: Joe Pritchard seals Stanley win
Bristol Rovers' winless run stretched to eight games in all competitions as Accrington sealed a 1-0 victory at the Memorial Stadium. Joe Pritchard headed home a near-post corner from a Sean McConville delivery after 54 minutes to earn the visitors a second away win of the season in League One.
Women's Super League talking points: Chelsea show their champions mentality in victory over Manchester City while Jess Park stars for Everton
For 45 minutes, Chelsea looked every inch the powerful side that clinched a third consecutive WSL title last season. But the 45 before that was another worrying display on the back of a humbling opening-day defeat at Liverpool. Manchester City chalked up 10 efforts at goal before Fran Kirby put...
Stuart Lancaster to leave Leinster to become Racing 92 director of rugby
Former England head coach Stuart Lancaster will leave Leinster to become director of rugby at French club Racing 92 at the end of this season. Lancaster has been Leinster's senior coach since 2016, working under head coach Leo Cullen, while he spent four years as England boss before stepping down after the 2015 World Cup.
Doncaster 4-1 Crawley: Rovers end losing run with emphatic win
George Miller scored twice as Doncaster ended a run of three successive league defeats with a 4-1 triumph over struggling Crawley. Joseph Olowu put Rovers ahead just before the break but James Tilley levelled for the visitors almost immediately. Miller's second-half brace, the first from the penalty spot, saw Doncaster...
Bradford 2-2 AFC Wimbledon: Vadaine Oliver rescues point for Bantams
Vadaine Oliver rescued a point for Bradford with a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon. The Dons ended a four-game losing run but were denied a come-from-behind victory at the death at Valley Parade. Scott Banks fired the home side in front after four minutes with a...
Conor McMenamin: Northern Ireland winger cleared over historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan
Conor McMenamin has been cleared to play in Northern Ireland's Nations League match against Greece on Tuesday as he will face no further action regarding a historical video in which he appeared to sing a pro-IRA slogan. The 27-year-old Glentoran winger was withdrawn from Ian Baraclough's squad shortly before Saturday's...
Leitrim manager Jonny Garrity learned from Manchester City's culture first-hand
It was still a significant achievement for a young Tyrone man, rubbing shoulders with Patrick Viera and others at one of the greatest football clubs in the world. Garrity spent seven months learning from the coaching elite too and now he finds himself back in Fermanagh as a Games Development Officer and managing Leitrim heading into the 2023 season.
England reporter notebook: When does Gareth Southgate's side's blip become a malaise?
A key question for England, Gareth Southgate and the supporters now is when does a blip become a malaise, writes Sky Sports News' senior reporter Rob Dorsett following Gareth Southgate's side's 1-0 defeat to Italy. England suffered a 1-0 defeat to Italy which saw Southgate's side relegated to League B...
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes excited for 'blockbuster' WSL weekend
Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes expects this to be a "blockbuster weekend" of WSL action, with her champions hoping to bounce back against Manchester City on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The Blues host City at a sold-out Kingsmeadow in front of the Sky cameras, looking to recover after...
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Classy chasers clash at Newton Abbot with trio of meetings on Monday
A trio of meetings on a jam-packed Monday of action, with two top chasers in Hang In There and Hell Red going head-to-head at Newton Abbot, live on Sky Sports Racing. 2.53 Newton Abbot - Hang In There bids to continue winning run. Hang In There returns to the scene...
WSL: Man Utd and Aston Villa maintain perfect starts with wins at West Ham and Leicester | Brighton see off Reading
Lucia Garcia and Hannah Blundell scored their first goals for Manchester United as Marc Skinner's side continued their perfect start to the new Women's Super League season with a 2-0 win over West Ham at Victoria Road. Garcia, a summer signing from Athletic Bilbao, raced onto a through ball to...
Gareth Southgate understands England fans boos after Italy defeat
Gareth Southgate says he understands the boos directed at him from England fans but believes the 1-0 defeat to Italy was a step in the right direction. England were relegated to League B of the Nations League which ramps up concerns about the prospects of Southgate's side two months out from the World Cup.
England vs India: Opinion split over 'Mankad' finish to ODI series - was wicket within the spirit of cricket?
India's decision to run out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end secured victory in the last one-day international of the summer at Lord's, but was the dismissal within the spirit of the game?. Dean was run out at the non-striker's end just as England looked to be closing in on...
Plymouth 2-1 Ipswich: Morgan Whittaker hits winner to send Argyle top of League One
Two goals in six second-half minutes saw Plymouth come from behind to beat Ipswich 2-1 and leapfrog them at the Sky Bet League One summit. The first goal of a game that was played at the highest intensity from the off came six minutes before the break, when former Argyle striker Freddie Ladapo, with a stroke of luck, looped a shot over Michael Cooper (39).
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
