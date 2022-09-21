Evelyn M. Sommi, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 17, 2022. She was born Evelyn Mae Zeitelhack, September 4, 1936, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Leo and Frances Zeitelhack of Tomahawk, Wisconsin. After high school, Evelyn entered Lincoln County Teachers College where she met the love of her life, Roger W. Sommi. It was love at first sight and Evie and Roger were married on June 11, 1956. Together, they set down roots in the Merrill and Wausau areas, where they raised three children. Evie found that her true calling was nursing. In 1972, she graduated with an Associates Degree (with honors) in nursing from Northcentral Technical Institute. She worked as a nurse in various hospital and nursing home positions. She was Director of Nursing at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Merrill and Marywood Convalescent Center in Wausau. In retirement, Evie worked for Rib Mountain Greenhouse, where she was able to pursue her lifelong passion of gardening. She loved to get her hands into the soil and had a special gift to make beautiful things grow. She designed and created beautiful jewelry she would give to family and friends. She also enjoyed watching wildlife of all kinds–especially birds that visit her many feeders. She was an avid sports fan and cheered her favorite Wisconsin teams – the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Green Bay Packers. Evie also lived a life of service. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church where she baked cookies and lemon bars, ushered and sang in the church choir. She also volunteered at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. During their retirement, Evie and Roger became snowbirds. They traveled to Gulf Shores, Alabama and were members of the Wisconsin Snowbirds Club. They loved to travel and spent time exploring the United States. They especially enjoyed the western US and Alaska.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO