ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 "F&F Yellow"

Since showing off his first collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand in 2017 with an unreleased Jordan Trunner and his first Air Force 1 Low colorway, Travis Scott quickly established himself as a major presence in the world of sneakers. Countless releases have taken place in the last five years with the Air Jordan 6 being one of the many silhouettes La Flame has outfitted. First, he brought a military green to the classic sneaker and followed up two years later with a “British Khaki” colorway. However, one look that slipped between the cracks is an unreleased bright yellow makeover.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work

The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
APPAREL
Complex

Adidas Is Releasing More AdiFOM Q Sneakers

While the outcome of Ye’s recent list of demands for Adidas and his Yeezy brand remains to be seen, more pairs of one of the shoes that raised his ire are scheduled to release. Internal Adidas documents viewed by Complex highlight an upcoming collection dubbed “Cosmic Way Runners.” Made...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Ben Jerry#Dunks#Sneaker#Mexican#Kith#Nft#Polaroid
sneakernews.com

Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon

Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”

The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1

Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
sneakernews.com

adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN

It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works

Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Social Status Continues Its Summertime Story With The Nike Air Max Penny 2″ Playground”

Following up the “Recess” chapter from earlier this season, Social Status officially presents “Playground” centered around the Nike Air Max Penny 2 collaboration. Setting the stage for James and Dez’s match-up on the basketball court, “Playground” offers a look into the summertime hooping traditions and rivalries while paying homage to Penny Hardaway and the impact his footwear had in sneaker culture. Two colorways have been created in honor of this next chapter — a black/white and white/black that ostensibly nod to the original colorways of the Penny 2. Both versions sees the Social Status special projects logo embroidered on the upper, with additional touches in the metal hangtag and a classic toy packaging inspired by Penny’s fictional alter ego Lil’ Penny. Touches of pink flood the Air bag of the black/white pair in remembrance of bubblegum loved by children in playgrounds.
SHOPPING
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets New Release Date

One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Lucky Green" Coming In 2023: First Look

There have been some amazing Air Jordan 3 colorways over the years. It is a shoe that came out back in 1988 and over the last 34 years, it has continued to receive dope offerings that have made fans excited. In 2022, the shoe has received plenty of cool models, and this is a trend that is going to continue well into 2023, much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details

The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
Footwear News

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Models Sleek Bodycon Maxi Dress & Chainlink Sandals for 36th Birthday

Savannah James celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday with a quick photoshoot on Instagram. The social media personality expressed her excitement with fans in a stylish look and stand-out heels. The special day called for a special ensemble with James donning a dark blue maxi dress with a geometric neckline that gave the piece an interesting shape. The lengthy number was paired with gilded accessories which the wife of LeBron James wore around her neck and stacked on her wrists. The mom of three wore her wavy tresses down and parted in the middle cascading down her shoulders and enhanced her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" Set To Drop Soon: First Look

While the Air Jordan 2 hasn't always been extremely popular amongst fans, there is no doubt that the shoe is going through a bit of a resurgence right now. Jordan Brand is coming out with more new colorways than ever before, and that is going to be especially true in 2023. This is something sneakerheads should be looking forward to and thanks to Sole Retriever on Instagram, we now know one of the colorways that are lined up for next year.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos

The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Hide N Sneak" Slated For 2023: First Look

Tinker Hatfield's iconic Air Jordan 3 is a shoe that stands the test of time. It has always been extremely popular, and over the last few decades, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways and offerings. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would come through with some new Air Jordan 3s in 2023. We have been made aware of numerous teasers, and now, there is even an Air Jordan 3 set to drop in kids' sizes only.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Rumored Release Date Unveiled

Over these past few years, the Air Jordan 5 has consistently been giving us some amazing offerings. When Jordan Brand celebrated this shoe's 30th anniversary in 2020, we were blessed with some retros and new color schemes. Since that time, Jordan Brand has kept the celebration going and it has led to a plethora of new models that have taken sneakerheads by storm. In 2023, the good times are destined to keep coming, and fans are excited about what is on the way.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy