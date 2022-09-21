Read full article on original website
Milwaukee-Cincinnati Runs
Brewers second. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Mike Brosseau singles to left field. Luis Urias flies out to shallow right field to Aristides Aquino. Keston Hiura doubles to deep right center field. Mike Brosseau to third. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging. Tyrone Taylor singles to shortstop. 1 run, 4...
Washington-Miami Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to left field. Luis Garcia grounds out to second base, Jon Berti to Lewin Diaz. Lane Thomas to third. Joey Meneses homers to center field. Lane Thomas scores. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Jordan Groshans to Lewin Diaz.
Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Runs
Cubs fifth. Alfonso Rivas flies out to Jack Suwinski. Michael Hermosillo pops out to Zack Collins. Zach McKinstry walks. Esteban Quiroz walks. Patrick Wisdom homers to center field. Esteban Quiroz scores. Zach McKinstry scores. Ian Happ doubles to left field. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow infield, Ke'Bryan Hayes to Zack Collins.
Trout homers, doubles twice as Angels beat Twins 10-3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3 on Sunday. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs. Shohei Ohtani had two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth that keyed a five-run rally that broke open the game. José Suarez (7-8) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits with six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Carlos Correa doubled twice while Jose Miranda went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Twins, who have lost nine of their last 11. Catcher Caleb Hamilton homered in the eighth inning for his first major league hit.
Toronto-Tampa Bay Runs
Blue jays second. Alejandro Kirk homers to center field. Matt Chapman grounds out to shortstop, Wander Franco to Harold Ramirez. Teoscar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Isaac Paredes to Harold Ramirez. Danny Jansen walks. Whit Merrifield flies out to shallow right field to Manuel Margot. 1 run, 1 hit, 0...
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push
BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings. They remained four games behind Seattle for the third and final spot. Houston ended the regular season 51-30 on the road. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-26) will finish with a better mark. The Astros salvaged the last two games of this series after Baltimore shut them down in the first two. Keegan Akin (3-3) retired only one hitter in the 11th for Baltimore, and that was Yordan Alvarez on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that put the Astros ahead 3-2. Akin then hit a batter to re-load the bases and walked Kyle Tucker to make it 4-2. Vazquez’s two-out, two-run single off Joey Krehbiel put Houston up by four.
