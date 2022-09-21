Read full article on original website
'BIG YEAR FOR MYSELF'
Mackey focused on making Flames and showing everyone he can succeed at NHL level. As with everything in life, it can be easy to focus on the negatives. Much, much too easy, in fact. It's human nature to see the obstacles in the way when you're trying to reach a...
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
Familiar faces impressing through early days of training camp
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- Last September, Jakub Vrana suffered a shoulder injury upon touching down in Traverse City for training camp and was sidelined for six months before returning to the ice in the 2021-22 season. Now one year later, the Detroit Red Wings forward is happy that's all in...
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 23.09.22
MacKenzie Weegar is settling in quickly with his new club. As MacKenzie Weegar entered his first scrum as a member of the Flames, the shock was apparent on his face. "I thought it was already playoffs," he joked, referring to the 20-odd members of the media waiting to talk to him after his second practice during training camp.
Preview: Blues at Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel to Dallas on Monday looking to improve to 2-0 on the preseason. In Saturday's preseason opener in Wichita, Kansas, Jake Neighbours and Logan Brown each scored two goals in a 5-4 win against the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues were trailing 4-3 midway through the third period but got two quick goals - one from defenseman Matthew Kessel and the game-winner from Brown - to seal the victory in regulation.
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
Camp Kraken in Session
The opening segment of training camp is in the logbook as Kraken now play preseason home games Monday and Tuesday. Notes on power play, state of franchise. The Kraken finished the earlier days of camp Sunday with spirited practices split into three groups. The coaching staff will collect all impressions and information to decide who plays in the first two preseason games, Monday hosting Edmonton and Tuesday seeing Calgary, both home at Climate Pledge Arena.
Second Act: de Haan, Dzingel Hoping To Earn Another Shot With Canes
RALEIGH, NC. - They say the hockey world is a small one. Sometimes that means players having skated together before in juniors or the minors, coaches having worked together during a prior stop, but in the case of Ryan Dzingel and Calvin de Haan, it's returning to a team that they'd previously played for.
SPLIT-SQUAD ROSTERS - 25.09.22
The game groups for tonight's exhibition games have been announced. Ahead of the split-squad games vs. the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have released their game rosters:. In Vancouver (5:00 PM MT) Forwards. 17 - Milan Lucic - LW 21 - Kevin Rooney - C 22 - Trevor Lewis - RW.
Blue Jackets at Penguins // Live @ 1PM
The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE in Pittsburgh in the first game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all the action LIVE on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine and the 2022...
Hughes focused on more goals, having shot-first mentality for Canucks
Defenseman will be 'trying to rip it and put it through the net' this season. Roman Josi thought for a moment. During the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, the Nashville Predators defenseman was asked to name the most underappreciated player in the NHL.
Hischier: Federer a 'Really Great Example' | FEATURE
Hischier reflects on what he's learned from his childhood idol who said goodbye to competitive tennis on Friday. As Nico Hischier enters his third season as the captain of the New Jersey Devils, he is more comfortable in the role. At just 23 years old, Hischier is one of the youngest captains in the league.
Avalanche Training Camp Day 3
Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Friday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 3 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Saturday at Family Sports Center. Day 3 of Training Camp took place on Saturday. The first group skated with high-pace and high-intensity focus. GROUPS:. Group...
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
Samsonov, Murray begin competition to be Maple Leafs starting goalie
TORONTO -- Ilya Samsonov said he had a case of the butterflies. The 25-year-old goalie admitted his gut was churning when he was standing in the corridor waiting to skate onto the Scotiabank Arena ice for his Toronto Maple Leafs debut Saturday. Once the puck was dropped, however, he was calm, cool and collected in stopping all 16 shots in his 40 minutes of work in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
SAY WHAT: 'WE HAVE A LOT TO PROVE'
The buzz around the rink after Saturday's scrimmage. "It was good as a group to get some contact in a game situation." "I think things we've talked about in terms of identity, X and Os, things like that. Work ethic. I don't think any of those areas are problems with our team. There's a lot of new guys to the organization that are playing the next two games, that played different styles, different systems, obviously different teammates. So, that's all you're looking for."
Quinn's 'clutch' goal forces OT in Sabres' preseason win over Caps
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Don Granato could see that Jack Quinn wanted the puck on his stick as the Sabres pushed to erase a one-goal deficit during the final minute of their preseason opener on Sunday. "As pressure mounts, you see body language from player to player," Granato said. "Some are...
Preds Notes & Quotes: Training Camp Day 1
Excitement was in the air as players hit the ice Friday for the first day of practice and scrimmages at Predators training camp presented by Vanderbilt Health, and the optimism surrounding this year's team was palpable. Here are some of the top quotes of the day from Preds players and...
NHL Top Players: Nos. 30-21
NHL Network is getting ready for this season by ranking the top 50 players in the League. Researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the list, and players 30-21 were revealed Sunday in the seventh of a nine-part series. Here is the list:. 30. Kyle Connor, F, Winnipeg Jets. Since the...
Competition Commences | FEATURE
The Devils kick off their preseason slate of games Monday night in Montreal, a start of four games in five nights. And a lot of jobs are up for grabs during this year's training camp. General manager Tom Fitzgerald and his staff had a busy off-season, adding depth and competition...
