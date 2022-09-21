Read full article on original website
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa heads to training room to be evaluated for a head injury
Tua Tagovailoa is in the training room to be evaluated for a head injury. The Dolphins quarterback jumped in the air on an 8-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-three at the Miami 21. While he was in the air, Bills linebacker Matt Milano shoved him backward. The back of...
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown
Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown. Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room
The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place
Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Lions’ Jamaal Williams penalized for Key & Peele “Hingle McCringleberry” TD dance
Lions running back Jamaal Williams paid tribute to the classic Key & Peele “Hingle McGringleberry” sketch after scoring a touchdown today. The officials were not amused. Williams ran into the end zone in the third quarter in Minnesota and celebrated with a hip-thrusting dance that included three pumps, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NBC Sports
Vikings lose Dalvin Cook to shoulder injury
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of today’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. Cook was off to a good start today, with 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured on a costly play on which he lost a fumble.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa returns to game, after obvious wooziness
During the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struck his head on the turf. When he got up, he was woozy and disoriented. The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation, bypassing the sideline medical tent. It seemed that he would be done for the day.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: Cole Beasley “could play” on Sunday vs. Packers
Veteran receiver Cole Beasley could go from being out of the league to in uniform from one Sunday to the next. Beasley, a veteran slot receiver, was signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad early in the week, after the NFL suspended Mike Evans for the Week Three showdown against the Saints, due to Evans’ brutal post-whistle hit on New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore. On Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Beasley could play on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury
Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
NBC Sports
Eagles turn Carson Wentz fumble into touchdown, lead Commanders 10-0
The Eagles are having a sack party at the expense of their former quarterback. Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham strip-sacked Washington’s Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was there to pick up the loose ball for a takeaway. Starting on Washington’s 24-yard line, the...
NBC Sports
Patriots are expected to be without Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots in targets with 13 passes thrown his way last Sunday, but it looks like Mac Jones will have to find other places to go with the ball against the Ravens. Meyers has been battling a knee injury this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports...
NBC Sports
Sammy Watkins out, Allen Lazard is expected to play
The Packers will have to make some adjustments in their receiving corps for Sunday. Receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for the Week Three matchup with the Buccaneers. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but sat out Thursday and Friday with a hamstring issue. Randall Cobb...
NBC Sports
Bills place Micah Hyde on IR; sign Brandin Bryant, Prince Emili to active roster
Micah Hyde‘s agent announced earlier in the day that the Pro Bowl safety will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury. On Saturday afternoon, the Bills placed Hyde on injured reserve. Hyde went to the hospital for observation Monday night after being hit in the head...
NBC Sports
Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR
The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for at least four weeks. Green Bay announced on Saturday that the club has placed Watkins on injured reserve. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for the Week Three matchup against Tampa Bay.
