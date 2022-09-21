The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO