ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown

Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown. Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
NBC Sports

Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room

The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place

Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Lions’ Jamaal Williams penalized for Key & Peele “Hingle McCringleberry” TD dance

Lions running back Jamaal Williams paid tribute to the classic Key & Peele “Hingle McGringleberry” sketch after scoring a touchdown today. The officials were not amused. Williams ran into the end zone in the third quarter in Minnesota and celebrated with a hip-thrusting dance that included three pumps, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Vikings lose Dalvin Cook to shoulder injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of today’s game against the Lions with a shoulder injury. Cook was off to a good start today, with 17 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown, but he was injured on a costly play on which he lost a fumble.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa returns to game, after obvious wooziness

During the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struck his head on the turf. When he got up, he was woozy and disoriented. The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation, bypassing the sideline medical tent. It seemed that he would be done for the day.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Practice#American Football#Texans
NBC Sports

Todd Bowles: Cole Beasley “could play” on Sunday vs. Packers

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley could go from being out of the league to in uniform from one Sunday to the next. Beasley, a veteran slot receiver, was signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad early in the week, after the NFL suspended Mike Evans for the Week Three showdown against the Saints, due to Evans’ brutal post-whistle hit on New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore. On Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Beasley could play on Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa exits Dolphins’ game vs. Bills with head injury

Tua Tagovailoa exited Sunday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills with a head injury but returned to start the second half. The Dolphins QB took a hit from Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the second quarter. He got up and proceeded to stumble forward before leaving for the locker room.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles turn Carson Wentz fumble into touchdown, lead Commanders 10-0

The Eagles are having a sack party at the expense of their former quarterback. Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham strip-sacked Washington’s Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was there to pick up the loose ball for a takeaway. Starting on Washington’s 24-yard line, the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Patriots are expected to be without Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers led the Patriots in targets with 13 passes thrown his way last Sunday, but it looks like Mac Jones will have to find other places to go with the ball against the Ravens. Meyers has been battling a knee injury this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sammy Watkins out, Allen Lazard is expected to play

The Packers will have to make some adjustments in their receiving corps for Sunday. Receiver Sammy Watkins has been ruled out for the Week Three matchup with the Buccaneers. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but sat out Thursday and Friday with a hamstring issue. Randall Cobb...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR

The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for at least four weeks. Green Bay announced on Saturday that the club has placed Watkins on injured reserve. Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for the Week Three matchup against Tampa Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy