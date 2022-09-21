Read full article on original website
Related
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cardinals Receive Tough News On Starting Wide Receiver
The Arizona Cardinals will be getting all-world wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back in just a few weeks but have to make due with what they have for the time being. And right now, they are hurting at wide receiver. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cardinals wide receiver Rondale...
Kirk Herbstreit updates his top six college football teams after Week 3. Where is Ohio State?
Kirk Herbstreit is the color commentator for the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” as well as one of the main hosts for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Though Herbie has dipped his toes into the professional ranks this year, we like to follow what one of the busiest guys in all of football had to say about the college football landscape.
NBC Sports
Nick Folk sets NFL record with field goal vs. Ravens
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made NFL history during Sunday's game vs. the Baltimore Ravens. During the second quarter, Folk drilled a 35-yard field goal to give the Patriots their first score of the game. While New England would have preferred a touchdown to tie it up at 7-7, it can take solace in Folk being one of the most consistent kickers in the league.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown
Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown. Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams gets into it with assistant coach, Garrett Wilson heads to locker room
The Jets have fallen behind the Bengals in the first half of Sunday’s game and it’s led to some bad feelings on the sideline. CBS cameras showed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton having an angry exchange on the sideline after the Bengals went up 14-6 on a 56-yard touchdown catch by Tyler Boyd. Other players and team employees stepped in between the two men to keep things from escalating any further.
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond
Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
NBC Sports
Report: Brady's tablet-throwing antics prompted a league-wide memo
Apparently Tom Brady put the NFL on high alert regarding the mistreatment of Microsoft Surface tablets. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback broke not one but two tablets last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in bouts of frustration, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. And as a result of Brady's antics, the...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady wears awesome throwback T-shirt before Bucs game
Tom Brady turned back the clock ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback showed up to Raymond James Stadium wearing a T-shirt with one of his high school yearbook photos on it. Underneath the photo was a quote that read, "Greatness lasts forever."
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Quinnen Williams, Jets assistant coach nearly come to blows on sideline
All is not well on the New York Jets’ sideline. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams nearly came to blows with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sunday’s game against Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman immediately stood up and started yelling in Whitecotton’s face. The defensive line coach responded, escalating...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers, Commanders had Jimmy G trade parameters in place
Everything happens for a reason, or so they say. That much certainly appears true for the 49ers, who had the parameters of a trade agreement in place back in early March that would have sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the Washington Commanders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources.
NBC Sports
Lions’ Jamaal Williams penalized for Key & Peele “Hingle McCringleberry” TD dance
Lions running back Jamaal Williams paid tribute to the classic Key & Peele “Hingle McGringleberry” sketch after scoring a touchdown today. The officials were not amused. Williams ran into the end zone in the third quarter in Minnesota and celebrated with a hip-thrusting dance that included three pumps, which drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NBC Sports
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa returns to game, after obvious wooziness
During the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struck his head on the turf. When he got up, he was woozy and disoriented. The team took him straight to the locker room for evaluation, bypassing the sideline medical tent. It seemed that he would be done for the day.
Comments / 0