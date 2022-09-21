ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Locking Lips! Rumer Willis Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas During NYC Shopping Date

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
Source: @derekrichardthomas/instagram

A little PDA never hurt anyone! Rumer Willis left a steamy kiss on her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas’ lips during a recent New York City outing on Tuesday, September 20.

The 34-year-old singer was spotted gripping the handsome musician’s button up T-shirt and leaning in for a smooch while standing on the streets of SoHo during a fun shopping excursion.

Source: mega

In the recently released photos, Willis let her curly auburn hair loose while pairing a patterned blue and white T-shirt dress with her go-to denim vans and white crew socks.

Thomas also showed off his brunette hair as he wore it down while sporting a plain white collared short-sleeve shirt and a pair of black slacks. The musician accessorized with a crossbody bag and black boots.

The couple looked absolutely adorable as they held hands and took turns holding their shopping bags throughout the duration of their stroll.

Source: @derekrichardthomas/instagram

While the couple continuously sparked romance rumors throughout a series of sightings over the past few months, their passionate kiss seems to have sealed the deal and confirmed the two are in an official relationship.

Beside displaying her love on the streets of NYC, Willis has also been taking to Instagram to express her happiness with her followers.

As OK! previously reported, The House Bunny actress declared herself the "happiest gal in the land, while additionally sharing she had been "feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy" these days.

Source: @derekrichardthomas/instagram

One important aspect of Willis' devoting gratitude for Thomas may be his bond with her father, Bruce Willis, who has been publicly struggling with aphasia ever since the family announced his diagnosis back in March.

On Monday, August 15, the Die Hard actor's wife, Emma Heming, posted a heartwarming clip of her husband rocking out on his harmonica while Thomas sang and strung along on his guitar.

“Their talent is speaking for itself,” Heming captioned the video of the jam session at the time.

Daily Mail captured photos of Willis kissing Thomas during their recent NYC outing.

