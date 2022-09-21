ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$1.34B Illinois Lottery Winners Raise Their Hands to Claim Prize

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Drew Angerer/Getty

Two people have finally stepped up to claim the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, a record-setting $1.34 billion that was cashed out in Illinois. The lucky winners, who are opting to stay anonymous, reportedly vowed to split the money after sharing the ownership of the single winning ticket, NBC News reported. The pair sat on their winning digits for eight weeks before raising their hands, working with legal and financial advisors to claim the lump sum of $780.5 million, according to the Illinois Lottery. The jackpot rolled over for more than three months before landing in their lucky pockets. “It’s a surreal feeling giving away this amount of money and knowing what a huge impact this is going to make on the winners’ lives, and for others close to them as well,” Illinois Lottery Claims Manager Luis Rodriguez said in a statement. “It was an incredible feeling just to be part of that process—so I can only imagine how the winners themselves are feeling.”

After the winning $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was purchased at a suburban gas station in Des Plaines, many were left wondering who exactly won the jackpot. Now, the individuals have come to claim their prize– but are choosing to remain anonymous. What we do know is that the prize was shared by two individuals who agreed to split the prize if they won. The Illinois Lottery said in a statement that “the winners wish to remain anonymous.” The Illinois Lottery is not able to share any information about the winners– but did mention that they are over the moon with their Mega Millions win.  The Illinois Lottery allows winners to request anonymity if the prize is greater than $250,000, which definitely applies in this case.
