Torrington, CT

Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Torrington

3 days ago
 3 days ago

One person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus in Torrington.

It happened Wednesday at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road.

Police say Zachary Zecchin, 24, of Winsted was traveling south on Torringford Street on his motorcycle and the bus was traveling north, making a left hand turn onto Greenwoods Road.

The bus did not have any passengers on board. The driver of the bus did not sustain any injuries.

The area was closed for about four hours while investigators were on scene but has since reopened.

