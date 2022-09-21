ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washingtonville, NY

News 12 viewer replaces teen's stolen bicycle after story about theft

There is a happy ending to a story we first told you about earlier this month, when a 13-year-old boy from Washingtonville had his bicycle stolen off his family’s back porch.

News 12 viewer Tommy Leggieri had his own bike stolen as a kid.

He reached out to the family after seeing News 12's story Sept. 8 and donated a new SoCal Flyer bike Sunday to replace the one that was taken.

The boy’s mother says she’s beyond grateful and thanked Leggieri, who’s from Middletown.

“I think it was a shock,” said Leggieri. “I put a smile on his face and that’s all that matters. You can tell he’s a good kid.”

Washingtonville police are investigating the bike theft and say there’s been a recent spike in stolen bicycles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Washingtonville police at 845-496-9123.

Washingtonville, NY
Middletown, NY
