FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Caribbean-Inspired Festival in Myrtle Beach in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Event in North Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
A Taste of Majesty at Royal RamenJ.M. LesinskiMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
North America Diving Dogs take a plunge in Murrells Inlet
MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, North American Diving Dogs (NADD) hit the deck and took a dive at a sanctioned dog dock diving event in Murrells Inlet. Diving dogs is a sport for canines. NEW: Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified.
wpde.com
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
wpde.com
Memorial ride held in Myrtle Beach in honor of two fallen officers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday a motorcycle memorial ride was held in honor of fallen officers Joseph McGarry Jr. and Jacob Hancher. More than a hundred bikers came out to pay their respects. In the midst of the roaring engines, was one motorcycle that at one point...
Peagler Picks: Local on the Water in North Myrtle Beach provides family-friendly atmosphere, live music
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you want to get the family out to enjoy some live music and good food, then you’ll need to head to North Myrtle Beach for Local on the Water. The restaurant is located at 1525 13th Ave. North and features live music weekly. Local country superstar Faith Bardill […]
wpde.com
Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Skeletal remains have been found in a dense thick area of Ridge Street in the City of Georgetown according to Georgetown Police Deputy Chief Nelson Brown. The Georgetown Police Department and Community United Effort also known as CUE is in day two of conducting another...
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
wpde.com
Outside fire reported on Emerson Drive in Horry County: Official
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Emerson Drive at 5:33 a.m. An outside fire had spread to the exterior of the structure before being extinguished. There’s no damage to the structure’s interior, nor reported injuries....
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
Garden City vacation home at center of ‘nightmare’ loses certificate of occupancy
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City vacation home which a family accused of not being as advertised has had its certificate of occupancy revoked for safety issues. The home lost its certificate of occupancy Friday morning, meaning not even the owner is allowed to spend a night inside. Steven Elliott, a Georgetown County […]
wpde.com
2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
crbjbizwire.com
Lowcountry Non-Profit, Friendship Place Announces Expansion to Food Program
Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit organization, announces a new fundraising campaign to expand its EATS program. Caroline Coleman, wife of Friendship Places Board of Directors President Wayne Coleman, will participate in Swim the Loop in Wilmington, N.C. Her goal is to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of a trailer that will act as a mobile donation drop for the organization.
wpde.com
1 dead following crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
wpde.com
Welcome to Halloween, SC! City of Conway renamed for spooky season
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Conway made a big announcement Friday, to rename the city Halloween, SC for the spooky season. Conway has been loading up the events calendar for October, looking to make themselves a destination for this Halloween season. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made the big...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million
The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
live5news.com
Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
