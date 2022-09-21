ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

North America Diving Dogs take a plunge in Murrells Inlet

MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, North American Diving Dogs (NADD) hit the deck and took a dive at a sanctioned dog dock diving event in Murrells Inlet. Diving dogs is a sport for canines. NEW: Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SC
Florence, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Outside fire reported on Emerson Drive in Horry County: Official

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Emerson Drive at 5:33 a.m. An outside fire had spread to the exterior of the structure before being extinguished. There’s no damage to the structure’s interior, nor reported injuries....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Lowcountry Non-Profit, Friendship Place Announces Expansion to Food Program

Friendship Place, a Christian-based nonprofit organization, announces a new fundraising campaign to expand its EATS program. Caroline Coleman, wife of Friendship Places Board of Directors President Wayne Coleman, will participate in Swim the Loop in Wilmington, N.C. Her goal is to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of a trailer that will act as a mobile donation drop for the organization.
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

1 dead following crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died following a crash in Georgetown County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:59 p.m. on SC-51, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. Tidwell said a 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan van was traveling east and a 2021...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Welcome to Halloween, SC! City of Conway renamed for spooky season

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Conway made a big announcement Friday, to rename the city Halloween, SC for the spooky season. Conway has been loading up the events calendar for October, looking to make themselves a destination for this Halloween season. Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy made the big...
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
The Richmond Observer

Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach Hotels sell for $15.1 million

The sale of The Sand Castle North and Sand Castle South Beach to the Los Angeles investment team of MBSC Property, LLC and MBSC Property South, LLC marks the beginnings of a new era in how The City of Myrtle Beach will operate. The two limited liability corporations were formed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Collision leaves 1 dead in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. A Dodge Caravan was traveling east on SC 51, around 8 miles west of Georgetown, when it crossed the center line and struck a Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on the same road just before 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

