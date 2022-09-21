Read full article on original website
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township
Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Possible Overdose in Cornplanter Township
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. On September 22 around 6:38 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at an address along Oak Road in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. It was reported a 40-year-old Franklin man was...
explore venango
Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
explore venango
Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268
HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
explore venango
Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is beginning early fall road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Investigating Theft of $130K in Cash, Jewelry from Burnside Township Residence
BURNSIDE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a theft of approximately $130,000 worth of cash and jewelry from a Burnside Township residence on Tuesday. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, a burglary was reported around 1:23 p.m. at...
WFMJ.com
Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill
Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
Milk crash emphasizes concern over speed on I-680
There are still tire marks along Interstate 680 indicating the spot where a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled its load of milk products Thursday.
explore venango
Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
Fifth victim identified a week after Mercer County farmhouse fire
A fifth victim has now been identified from a week old Mercer County farmhouse fire that took the lives of a Mercer County woman and her family members. That fire was first reported last Thursday night in Delaware Township in Mercer County. The Mercer County Coroner identified the mother as Elizabeth Seltzer and said that […]
Car wedged under moving truck in Youngstown crash
Crews took two people to the hospital following a crash Friday afternoon in Youngstown.
Man killed in Columbiana County crash
A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday in Elkrun Township.
erienewsnow.com
Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in Thefts from 45 Walmart Stores including Erie County Location
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of theft at approximately 45 Walmart store on the east coast, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Richard Monte is wanted on a felony arrest warrant in Erie County. Monte is accused of concealing over-the counter pharmacy items in a 28-count...
explorejeffersonpa.com
One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
