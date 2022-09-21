ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

YourErie

Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital

An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Pennsylvania American Water to Make Repairs this Week in Butler Township

Pennsylvania American Water crews will begin making repairs along Meridian Road in Butler Township this week. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes between Whitestown and Sawmill Run Roads as traffic will be down to one lane. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates installing nearly 7,000 feet of new water main Monday...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday

Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire

(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
ERIE, PA
Venango County, PA
explore venango

Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Passenger Killed, Driver Injured Following Crash on Route 268

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man was killed, and another man injured as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday night on State Route 268. According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened at 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, on North Riverview Drive (State Route 268), in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.
PARKER, PA
explore venango

Missing 100-Year-Old Woman Found Safe

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A 100-year-old woman who had gone missing earlier today has been found safe. Clarion-based State Police notified exploreClarion.com around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, that Muriel Breig, age 100, was found “safe and sound.”. Breig, who has dementia, went missing from Motel 6...
CLARION, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is beginning early fall road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson Township. Drainage work is scheduled to take place in Summit Township along Herman Road. Patching will be taking place on Saxonburg Boulevard...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Police Investigating Accidental Shooting Involving Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an accidental shooting in which a local man shot himself in the hand with a Ruger pistol on Wednesday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to UPMC Northwest, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, for a report of an accidental shooting.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

One Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision on Route 310

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured in a three-vehicle collision on State Route 310 in Young Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, on State Route 310 (Harmony Road), in Young Township, Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Wrecks Vehicle into Embankment on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen crashed his car into an embankment off State Route 28 in Clover Township on Monday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on Monday, September 19, on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County. Police...
SUMMERVILLE, PA

