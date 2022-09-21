"I like any place that lets me sit down and take a second and also watch what people are up to in their lives." In January 2020, singer-songwriter Maia (known as mxmtoon) moved from her native California to New York. She had begun her music career in her parents' home, uploading songs to YouTube, only to gain a quick following that led to 2018's EP Plum Blossom and 2019's LP The Masquerade. Since then, she's become one of bedroom pop's darlings, crafting intimate songs about love and family heritage. Her move to New York was the first time Maia stepped out on her own, away from her close-knit California life. After a five-month return to Oakland at the start of COVID, the self-described "insular person" has been able to explore New York—specifically Brooklyn—in earnest. When she's not working on music, her ideal day consists of grocery shopping, cooking, people-watching in a park, and seeing a movie.

