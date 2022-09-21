Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Morristown To Undergo Property Tax RevaluationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Best Parks in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Related
Thrillist
A Medieval Festival with Jesters & Knights Is Coming to NYC This October
Get ready to travel so far back in time that you'll have real knights on horseback to greet you. This October, New York City's Fort Tryon Park is transforming into a proper medieval town. After a two-year hiatus, the Medieval Festival is back at Fort Tryon Park on October 2....
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Thrillist
Singer mxmtoon's Preferred Day Off in Brooklyn Involves Parks and Her Heritage
"I like any place that lets me sit down and take a second and also watch what people are up to in their lives." In January 2020, singer-songwriter Maia (known as mxmtoon) moved from her native California to New York. She had begun her music career in her parents' home, uploading songs to YouTube, only to gain a quick following that led to 2018's EP Plum Blossom and 2019's LP The Masquerade. Since then, she's become one of bedroom pop's darlings, crafting intimate songs about love and family heritage. Her move to New York was the first time Maia stepped out on her own, away from her close-knit California life. After a five-month return to Oakland at the start of COVID, the self-described "insular person" has been able to explore New York—specifically Brooklyn—in earnest. When she's not working on music, her ideal day consists of grocery shopping, cooking, people-watching in a park, and seeing a movie.
José Andrés To Open A Swanky New Cocktail Bar In The Sky
On Saturday, September 24th, doors will open to José Andrés’ newest project, Nubeluz. Located on the 50th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, NoMad, the highly-anticipated cocktail bar “was envisioned as a lightbox in the sky” thanks to globally-renowned architect Rafael Viñoly and Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. Deriving its name from the Spanish word “nube” for cloud and “luz” for light, Nubeluz offers New Yorkers a luxe new respite 500 feet above the bustling streets of Manhattan. The elegant design is a “beacon of light,” combining reflective surfaces, enhanced lighting, opulent textiles, two outdoor terraces, and 270-degree views of the cityscape. Get a taste of old school New York glam with the interior’s back-lit velum panels, mirrored details and onyx bar tops. “When we first envisioned this property with Rafael Viñoly we knew that the views would be spectacular and we needed to create an equally striking space inside for guests to be fully immersed in the beauty and glamour of New York at night,” said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President of Flag Luxury Group. “Nubeluz is truly the crown jewel atop The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
This Dominican Brew From the Bronx May Be the Strongest Cup of Coffee in NYC
Héctor Carvajal is a 25-year-old Dominican immigrant with a coffee company in the Bronx. He lives with his mother in a two-bedroom, $543-a-month apartment in the Parkside public housing project along the Bronx River Parkway. In a city of eight million people — roughly nine percent of whom are Dominican, according to the US Census — Don Carvajal Cafe, has only 6,177 Instagram followers, and his coffee itself has a flitting existence at pop-ups, farmers markets, and coffee shops. Yet his brew is consumed and adored by an impressive fan base made up of some of the city’s most powerful people.
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented Rapper
Meet Dsuero, Brooklyn's next rising star.Corey Hughes. There must be something in the water in Brooklyn, New York. You may disagree, but there is nowhere else on the planet that has cultivated more creativity – Lil Kim, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, and Fabolous to name a few of the people who blossomed in Brooklyn.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
untappedcities.com
Discover What Chinatown was before it was Chinatown
The Chinatown neighborhood is among the oldest built areas in New York City. Besides its long and unbroken 150-year history as a residential area and popular haven for immigrants from China, the neighborhood has been a destination for New York City native voyeurs and tourists for over one hundred years.
RELATED PEOPLE
The best places to see the fall foliage in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With summer ending and fall officially beginning Thursday, New Yorkers and tourists will be looking for the best spots to see the fall foliage in New York City. Many of the parks, zoos, and outdoor spaces around the five boroughs are just getting ready to peak for the season, according to […]
Time Out Global
The first-ever Nike store just opened in the Bronx
It's official, folks: Nike has stores all over the city's five boroughs, an accolade that the company earned this week, after it opened its first-ever shop in the North Bronx. Part of Nike's United concept stores, the new location at 340 Baychester Avenue will sell more than sportwwear, functioning as a community of sorts. According to an official press release, Nike Unite shops aim to highlight the importance of exercising while celebrating "local sports heroes and giving more kids the opportunity to get moving so they can lead happier and healthier lives." Think of the venues as lifestyle hubs that engage surrounding residents through social media and in-person events.
New Yorkers put a spin on traditional Rosh Hashanah dishes
NEW YORK -- The Jewish New Year begins Sunday night.Rosh Hashanah is two days long and celebrates the creation of the world, and some New Yorkers CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to are creating new experiences to celebrate seeing more family and friends again in person.Mark Strausman, chef and owner of Mark's Off Madison, makes a signature dish his grandmother always made on Rosh Hashanah. He says it's "kind of like a Jewish meatball," but it's actually stuffed cabbage."There's also raisins in the sauce because we want it nice and sweet," he said.Sweet for a "sweet" Jewish New Year ahead.Strausman, who...
thevillagesun.com
Queen was a load of bull, in graffitist’s view
BY THE VILLAGE SUN | A vandal in Lower Manhattan apparently thinks Queen Elizabeth was not bully good. According to police, on Fri., Sept. 9, around 2:30 a.m., a group of four young people approached the “Charging Bull” statue at Bowling Green, at the corner of Morris Street and Broadway. The queen, 96, had died just hours earlier the previous afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Pizza in Brooklyn: 20 Places With Amazing Pie, Ranked
The best pizza in Brooklyn is a coveted crown, divisive amongst foodies, and a genuine rivalry between pizzerias. As big pizza fans, this is our Brooklyn top-20: Giuseppina’s occupies a retro space in Sunset Park that offers snug indoor seating and a scattering of seasonal tables on the terrace. The pizza menu is short and sweet, with topping choices. This is a cash-only restaurant so remember to stock your wallet before you arrive. It is a bit on the pricy side, with pizza’s starting at $26 – but they sure are tasty.
Huge Two Day Lego Festival Coming to Secaucus, NJ
Any diehard Lego fans in your home? If so, get ready for Brick Fest Live coming to New Jersey for two days only in December. I saw the details on the Only in Your State website and for Lego lovers, this is a dream come true. It's happening at the...
Thrillist
An Authentic Singaporean Hawker Center Just Opened in NYC
Authentic Southeast Asian flavors are closer than you think in NYC. Today, the first Singapore Hawker market in the US is opening in NYC, and it's ready to have visitors travel to the other side of the world through food. Urban Hawker, the highly anticipated food hall, is soft-opening its...
These restaurants made New York Times’ best restaurants in US list for 2022
See which two restaurants in Nashville made New York Times' list of places they love the most in 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
20 Best Wings In NYC
If you are craving the best wings in New York City, don’t worry, there are amazing restaurants all over the city to choose from. We have a list of 20 places to get the best wings in NYC. 1. Dan & John’s Wings. Dan and John are two...
theeverygirl.com
Real Women Share What They Wish They Had Known Before Moving to NYC
Maybe moving to New York City is just a dream. Or, perhaps, you’re already laying the groundwork to relocate to the Big Apple in the not-too-distant future. As someone who lived in NYC for two years after college, left, and then came back following a career shift six years later, I’ve found that the city is equal parts magical and exhausting. It all depends on the day! But as I write this from my Manhattan apartment with taxis whizzing by outside my window, I have to say that I personally can’t imagine a better place to live.
Thrillist
Fill Your Trick-or-Treat Basket with Unlimited Candy at NYC's Museum of Ice Cream
Childhood Halloween dreams are about to come true for New Yorkers with a sweet tooth. To celebrate the spooky festivity, the Museum of Ice Cream is turning into a trick-or-treat hotspot with unlimited candy. From September 30 through October 31, the museum will change its name into Museum of I-Scream,...
Comments / 0